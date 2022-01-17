What’s happening at Carnegie Library?

Tax season is approaching once more. We are excited to announce that AARP Tax Aide will be returning to Carnegie Public Library. We hope to have a schedule soon, so please check back with us to book your Wednesday appointment for free tax preparation by AARP trained tax preparers.

Important update regarding rapid at-home COVID-19 testing kits: The Ohio Department of Health has paused COVID-19 test kit distribution to Carnegie Public Library and other libraries and community partners to meet the needs of Ohio’s public schools and universities. We do not know when test distribution at the library will resume. Thank you for your understanding and patience. For the most up-to-date information regarding local testing, test kit distribution, vaccines, and quarantine guidelines, please contact your health provider or visit Fayette County Public Health at www.faycohd.org/c19vaccination/. Beginning Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, free, at-home covid-19 testing kits will be available for order at www.covidtests.gov/.

Through January, Fayette County families are invited to participate in a Storybook Walk through downtown Washington Court House, featuring The Mitten by Jan Brett. The walk begins at Carnegie Public Library and continues down Court Street. A list of locations, in order, is available at the library as well as on the library’s social media. Thank you to all of our downtown partners who participated!

Join us for storytime! Our storytime programs incorporate stories, songs, crafts and play, and are for children ages 5 and younger. Each Tuesday at 11 a.m., Bonnie’s Books takes place at Jeffersonville United Methodist Church.

Then, each Thursday at 11 a.m., Hello, Friends! takes place each week in Washington Court House at the library. On Friday, Jan. 21, at 4:30 p.m., kids ages 6-12 years are invited to make a mini snowball catapult!

Check out the library’s 24/7 lockers! When you use the lockers, you can pick-up library materials any time of day. When placing a hold through the SEO libraries App, or through the online library catalog, you may now select “WASHINGTON COURTHOUSE 24/7 PICKUP LOCKERS” as your pick-up location. Library staff will notify you via email when the items are available, and in which locker number your items are located.

Check out library social media for more details, or ask a librarian today! The lockers and shelter, paid in part by Federal Coronavirus Relief Funds, provide contactless service to patrons any time of day.

Make a resolution to read more in the new year, and then track your reading resolution on Beanstack in our Winter Reading Challenge. Help us reach our reading goal of 5,000 books! Participate until February for your chance to win monthly prizes! Sign in and register on our Beanstack site today: www.cplwcho.beanstack.org/reader365.

Our online resources are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week! Information about all of our resources can be found on the Library's website, www.cplwcho.org, or by calling the Washington Court House Library at 740-335-2540.

