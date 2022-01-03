What books did Fayette Countians read in 2021?

Welcome, 2022! With another year in the books, many Carnegie Public Library goers reflect on their year of reading.

Some of 2021’s most popular titles here in Fayette County?

Adult fiction readers enjoyed A Time for Mercy by John Grisham, The Four Winds by Kristin Hannah, The Book of Lost Friends by Lisa Wingate, Daylight by David Baldacci, Thick as Thieves by Sandra Brown, The Book Woman of Troublesome Creek by Kim Michele Richardson, Deadly Cross by James Patterson, Fortune and Glory: Tantalizing Twenty-Seven by Janet Evanovich, Neighbors by Danielle Steel, and The Return by Nicholas Sparks.

Children eagerly read Puppy Birthday to You (a Paw Patrol Little Golden Book,) Dog Man: Lord of the Fleas by Dav Pilkey, Amulet: The Stonekeeper by Kazu Kibuishi, Anna & Elsa by Erica David (Disney Frozen,) One Fish, Two Fish, Red Fish, Blue Fish by Dr. Seuss, and Diary of a Wimpy Kid by Jeff Kinney.

What was your favorite book this year?

Make a resolution to read more in the new year, and then track your reading resolution on Beanstack in our Winter Reading Challenge and help us reach our reading goal of 5,000 books! Participate with us until February for your chance to win monthly prizes! Sign in and register on our Beanstack site today: https://cplwcho.beanstack.org/reader365.

Fayette County families are invited to participate in a Storybook Walk through downtown Washington Court House, featuring The Mitten by Jan Brett. The walk begins at Carnegie Public Library and continues down Court Street. A list of locations, in order, is available at the library, as well as on the library’s social media.

Join us for storytime! Our storytime programs incorporate stories, songs, crafts, and play, and are for children ages 5 and younger. Each Tuesday at 11 a.m., Bonnie’s Books takes place at Jeffersonville United Methodist Church. Then, each Thursday at 11 a.m., Hello, Friends! takes place each week in Washington Court House, at the library.

Free, rapid COVID-19 tests are available at Carnegie Public Library, via curbside pick-up only, Monday- Friday, 10 a.m.- 6 p.m., and Saturday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. We ask that you please call 740-335-2540, once you have arrived in the library parking lot, and a library staff member will deliver the tests to your car.

Please note, due to limited supplies, there is a maximum of four tests per household at this time. These tests have been made available for free distribution thanks to the Ohio Department of Health and the Ohio Library Council.

Our online resources are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week! Information about all of our resources can be found on the library’s website, www.cplwcho.org, or by calling the Washington Court House Library at 740-335-2540. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram @cplwcho.