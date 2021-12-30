Time to get healthier in the new year

Hello!
Most of us have the mindset of New Year New Me. Which is great!
With all the holiday sweets and treats, for me, it’s time to get back to a healthier way of eating and thinking.
Years ago, someone came up with a soup recipe that is supposed to be a fat burner. I tried the soup recipe because I liked what was in it, I never really believed the hype of it being a fat burner, however it is low calorie. I was really surprised at how good it is. I love the flavors and how they blended.
I have served this with a toasted cheese sandwich, which seems to pair well with this soup.
Cabbage Fat-Burning Soup
3 carrots, chopped
2 onions, chopped
1 (16 ounces) can of whole peeled tomatoes, with liquid. I used diced tomatoes.
1 medium size head of cabbage, chopped
1 envelope of dry onion soup mix
1 (15oz) can cut green beans, drained
5-1/3 cups of tomato juice
1 green bell pepper, diced
6 stalks celery, chopped
1 14oz can beef broth
Directions
Combine all these ingredients together, in a large pot and add enough water to cover vegetables. Simmer until vegetables are tender. You can store this in the refrigerator for several day.
Here’s to wishing everyone a healthy and happy New Year!
Cheers!