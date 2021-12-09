What’s happening at Carnegie Library?

Check out the library’s Winter Storybook Walk! Fayette County families are invited to experience The Mitten by Jan Brett in a storywalk through downtown Washington Court House. The book begins at Carnegie Public Library and continues down Court Street. A list of locations, in order, is available at the library, as well as on the library’s social media outlets.

Adults: Pick up your Christmas Take & Make kits! This month’s craft is a book ring ornament. Pick up your kit, craft away, the snap a picture and share it with us! While you are here, check out one of the library’s holiday displays. Beautifully and creatively decorated, the library has scenes on both the first and second floor, perfect for picture taking or enjoyment. Also, curated collections of movies and books have your old favorites and new treats to discover. Whether you are planning a Hallmark Christmas movie binge or a Die Hard marathon; a classic cookie exchange or a new culinary tradition, the library has you covered!

Tuesdays are great for Virtual Reality! Children, teens, families, and adults can register for an introduction to use the library’s Oculus to game, create, compete, and experience other worlds. Library staff will guide you through an orientation before you choose an adventure. Call 740-335-2540, ext. 14, to register today. On Tuesday, Dec. 14 at 5 p.m., children, tweens, and teens in grades 2 and up are invited to strum along with Aaron, and learn ukulele basics in real life!

Join us for storytime! Our storytime programs incorporate stories, songs, crafts, and play, and are for children ages 5 and younger. Each Tuesday at 11 a.m., Bonnie’s Books takes place at Jeffersonville United Methodist Church. Then, each Thursday at 11 a.m., Hello, Friends! takes place each week in Washington Court House, at the library.

Free, rapid COVID-19 tests are available at Carnegie Public Library, via curbside pick-up only, Monday- Friday, 10 a.m.- 6:00 p.m., and Saturday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. We ask that you please call 740-335-2540, once you have arrived in the library parking lot, and a library staff member will deliver the tests to your car. Please note, due to limited supplies, there is a maximum of four tests per household at this time. These tests have been made available for free distribution thanks to the Ohio Department of Health and the Ohio Library Council.

Coming up, the library will be closed Thursday, Dec. 24 through Tuesday, Dec. 27, in observance of the Christmas holiday.

Our online resources are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week! Information about all of our resources can be found on the Library’s website, www.cplwcho.org, or by calling the Washington Court House Library at 740-335-2540. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram @cplwcho.

