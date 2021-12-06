What’s happening at Carnegie Library?

Meet the library downtown for Christmas! With thanks to a grant from Fayette County Travel and Tourism, Carnegie Public Library is sponsoring Mr. Bugaboo in the Kids Zone at Downtown Live on Friday, Dec. 10 from 4 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Staff from the library’s Children’s Department will be helping tend the Kids Zone, which will also feature bounce houses, a slide, and more. Entry to the Kids Zone is $5. Families, shoppers, and community members are invited to join Main Street Fayette and Fayette County Travel & Tourism Bureau for this event in Historic Downtown Washington Court House featuring food trucks, vendors, music and dance performances, and much more! Then, on Saturday, Dec. 11 at 11 a.m., children ages 8-12 are invited to decorate “Ugly Christmas Sweater” cookies! Decorate and enjoy!

Tuesdays are great for Virtual Reality! Children, teens, families, and adults can register for an introduction to use the library’s Oculus to game, create, compete, and experience other worlds. Library staff will guide you through an orientation before you choose an adventure. Call 740-335-2540, ext. 14, to register today.

Fayette families, join us for storytime! Early literacy is important. Our storytime programs incorporate stories, songs, crafts, and play, and are for children ages 5 and younger. Each Tuesday at 11 a.m., Bonnie’s Books takes place at Jeffersonville United Methodist Church. Then, each Thursday at 11 a.m., Hello, Friends! takes place each week in Washington Court House, at the library. Please note, Hello, Friends! will not take place the week of Thanksgiving.

Adults: Pick up your Christmas Take & Make kits! This month’s craft is a book ring ornament. Pick up your kit, craft away, the snap a picture and share it with us!

Free, rapid COVID-19 tests are available at Carnegie Public Library, via curbside pick-up only, Monday- Friday, 10 a.m.- 6 p.m., and Saturday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. We ask that you please call 740-335-2540, once you have arrived in the library parking lot, and a library staff member will deliver the tests to your car. Please note, due to limited supplies, there is a maximum of four tests per household at this time. These tests have been made available for free distribution thanks to the Ohio Department of Health and the Ohio Library Council.

Our online resources are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week! Information about all of our resources can be found on the library’s website, www.cplwcho.org, or by calling the Washington Court House Library at 740-335-2540. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram @cplwcho.

Children of all ages may place letters to Santa in our special North Pole Post mailbox located in the library’s Children’s Department. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/12/web1_20211203_153215.jpg Children of all ages may place letters to Santa in our special North Pole Post mailbox located in the library’s Children’s Department. Courtesy photo