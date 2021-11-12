With holidays approaching, it’s ‘cookie season’

Hello!

Believe it or not, this is what I call the “cookie season.” I usually start baking one or two batches of cookies a week and soon as they are cooled, I put them in Ziploc bags and freeze them. With the holidays coming up, I’m always prepared to take a platter of cookies wherever we go. Providing, I can keep my husband out of them, if I keep a batch of chocolate chip cookies for him in the freezer, he’s happy and leaves the others alone, since those are his favorites.

This week’s recipe I ran across several years ago and it’s one of my favorites. I love the flaky tender crust and the vanilla flavor just goes so well in this cookie.

Vanilla Walnut Crescents

2 cups all-purpose flour

1/8 teaspoon salt

1 cup cold butter, cubed

1 egg separated

2/3 cup sour cream

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

2/3 cup finely chopped walnuts

2/3 cup sugar

1 teaspoon cinnamon

Directions

In a large bowl, combine flour and salt; cut in butter until mixture resembles coarse crumbs. In a small bowl, whisk the egg yolk, sour cream, and vanilla; add to crumb mixture and mix well. Cover and refrigerate for 4 hours or overnight.

Divide dough into thirds. On a lightly floured surface, roll each portion into a 10-inch circle. Combine the walnuts, sugar and cinnamon and sprinkle ¼ cup over each circle. Cut each circle into 12 wedges.

Roll up each wedge from the wide end and place point side down 1 inch apart on greased baking sheets. Curve ends to form crescents. Whisk egg white until foamy, and brush over crescents. Sprinkle with remaining nut mixture.

Bake a t 350 degrees for 18 to 20 minutes or until lightly browned. Remove and cool completely.

https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/11/web1_LouAnn-front-2-Crop-1.jpg