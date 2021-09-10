Hello! With football season and parties, I thought this week’s recipe should reflect just that.

Several years ago, I ran across this recipe and thought it was perfect just due to its name for this season. I have also made it a couple of different ways.

If you don’t want to take the time to make the recipe for the brownies, you can shortcut it and buy a box mix and just add the filling and the glaze to the box mix. It just depends on how much you want to put into it — time-wise that is. I like it both ways, using a box mix or just make the brownies according to the recipe, and believe me you will get “can I have that recipe” compliments. Yum!

Have a glass of milk ready because it’s very rich.

Buckeye Brownies Recipe

Brownie

-1/3 cup cocoa

-1/2 cup plus 2 Tablespoons boiling water

-2 Ounces unsweetened chocolate, finely chopped (I have also used chocolate chips instead)

-4 tablespoons butter, melted

-1/2 cup plus 2 Tablespoons vegetable oil

-2 eggs (beaten well)

-2 egg yolks

-2 teaspoons vanilla extract

-2, 1/2 cups sugar

-1, 3/4 cups all-purpose flour

-1/2 teaspoon salt

Peanut Butter Filling

-3/4 cup creamy peanut butter

-1/2 cup butter

-Pinch of salt

-2, 1/4 cups powdered sugar

-2 tablespoons whole milk

-1 teaspoon vanilla extract

For the Chocolate-Peanut Butter Glaze:

-1, 1/2 cups milk chocolate chips

-1 cup creamy peanut butter

Directions

First, make the brownies: heat oven to 350 degrees. Line a 9×13 inch baking pan with foil (I usually just use butter and sprinkle a little flour on it), leaving about a one-inch overhang on all sides. Spray with nonstick cooking spray.

Next, whisk cocoa and boiling water together in a large bowl until smooth. Add unsweetened chocolate and whisk until chocolate is melted. Whisk in melted butter and oil. Add eggs, yolks, and vanilla and continue to whisk until smooth.

Now whisk in sugar until fully incorporated. Add flour and salt and mix with rubber spatula until combined. Scrape batter into prepared pan and bake until toothpick inserted halfway between edge and center comes out with just a moist crumb attached, 30 to 35 minutes. Transfer pan to wire rack and cool 1, 1/2 hours.

Make the Peanut butter Filling:

First, beat together Peanut butter, butter and salt until smooth and creamy. Add powdered sugar and the milk — mixing to combine after each addition. Add the vanilla, beat to combine then beat on high until completely smooth and creamy.

Next, spread the peanut butter mixture evenly over the top of the cooled brownies.

Chocolate Peanut butter glaze:

In a double boiler, melt together the chocolate chips and peanut butter until completely smooth and melted. You could also put this in the microwave just a few seconds at a time and stir after each time. You can get the same effect, just be careful because they can burn quickly.

Pour the mixture over the peanut butter layer and spread into an even layer. Refrigerate for at least 30 minutes or until top layer is set.

Using foil overhang, lift brownies from pan and cut. Brownies can be stored in an airtight container at room temp for up to five days, if you have any left. Enjoy!

