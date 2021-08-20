Apple season is perfect time to make apple crisp

Hello! As apple season is just around the corner, my favorite dish to make is Apple Crisp.

Plain or with some ice cream on top of the warm dessert fresh out of the oven, I always get the “ooh’s” and “ahh’s” from this dish.

It was one of my family’s favorite endings to Sunday Dinner at Mom’s house. I remember doubling this recipe (two pans) because we all wanted an extra serving of this.

When I made this for Sunday dinner, I remember timing it to come out of the oven right before I left my house, so it would still be warm by the time we were all ready for dessert. It seemed we kind of rushed through the dinner just to get to the dessert.

Apple Crisp

-5 cups apples: peeled, cored and sliced (I like golden delicious apples)

-1/2 cup white sugar

-1, 1/2 teaspoons flour

-2 teaspoons ground cinnamon

-1/4 cup water

-1/2 cup quick cooking oats

-1/2 cup flour

-3/4 cup brown sugar

-1/8 teaspoon baking powder

-1/8 teaspoon baking soda

-1/4 cup butter, melted

Directions

Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit.

Place the sliced apples in a 9-by-13 inch pan. Mix the white sugar, 1 tablespoon flour and ground cinnamon together, and sprinkle over the apples. Pour water evenly all over.

Combine the oats, 1/2 cup flour, brown sugar, baking powder, baking soda and melted butter together. Crumble evenly over the apple mixture.

Bake at 350 degrees for about 45 minutes. Apples should be soft, and top should feel firm and a little crunchy. Enjoy!

https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/08/web1_LouAnn-front-2-Crop-2.jpg