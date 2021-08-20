What’s happening at Carnegie Library?

Don’t miss the fifth-annual Fayette Farm Bureau’s “Farm to Fork Dinner” at Hiser Farms in Milledgeville. This year, proceeds will benefit the Fayette County Dolly Parton Imagination Library which now serves over 750 children here in Fayette County!

This event is planned for Saturday, Aug. 28 and will feature musical entertainment, a celebrity chef competition, and a meal of locally raised meats and homemade desserts. Tickets are available for purchase from the Fayette Farm Bureau Office, United Way, Weade Law Office, Carnegie Public Library, and online with Eventbrite.

Do you know about the Dolly Parton Imagination Library? The Dolly Parton Imagination Library (DPIL) literacy program provides an age appropriate book once a month for all children from birth to a child’s 5th birthday. If a child is registered at birth, by their 5th birthday, the child would own 60 books in his or her personal library! You can register your child online at imaginationlibrary.com or by picking up a paper application at the Carnegie Public Library, Help Me Grow, Fayette County Health Department, Pregnancy Life Center, Early Head Start, or United Way of Fayette County. The program is made possible thanks to a partnership with United Way of Fayette County and Carnegie Public Library. All books are free and you can register today.

Coming up: September is “Library Card Sign-up” month! This is a time when the American Library Association (ALA) and libraries nationwide join together to remind parents, caregivers and students that signing up for a library card is the first step towards academic achievement and lifelong learning.

Getting a library card is easy and free! Children aged 5 and up can get their first card with parent/guardian permission. Adults are invited to sign up for a library card, e-resource card (for online use only), or a Teacher’s card — useful for educators borrowing multiple items. With the library’s membership in the SEO Library Consortium and the rich resources provided by the State Library of Ohio, the possibilities are limitless!

Thursday, Sept. 2, at 11 a.m., storytime returns in Washington Court House. This special “Hello, Friends” has a sweet theme: Waffles! And, it just so happens that KK’s Waffle Barn will be set-up to sell their scrumptious creations at the library from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. that day. What a tasty coincidence! Storytime in Jeffersonville returns on Tuesday, Sept. 7 at 11 a.m. “Bonnie’s Books” will be held at Jeffersonville United Methodist Church with the featured theme “shapes!”

Bog Girl Summer takes place on Saturday, Sept. 4 from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. at Shaw Wetlands. Summer is winding down so, ladies, let’s slow down and tune in. Starting with an optional sunrise watch, join other women at the beautiful Shaw Wetlands for yoga with Indigo Roots Studio and Mindfulness Activities in Nature with Fayette Soil & Water. This event is for women and girls only, ages 13 and up. Complimentary coffee provided by Platform Coffee House. Registration is limited, with a $10 donation suggested for conservation projects at the Shaw Wetlands. Message the library or call to register. Participants should wear comfortable clothes and bring water, bug spray, and a yoga mat or beach towel.

Our online resources are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week! Information about all of our resources can be found on the Library’s website, www.cplwcho.org, or by calling the Washington Court House Library at 740-335-2540. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram @cplwcho.

Library patrons Chad and Brian are using the Oculus to experience YouTube 360, roller coasters rides, and play “Rec Room.” Individuals and groups of up to five may call the library to make an appointment for their own VR experience. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/08/web1_thumbnail_chad-and-brian.jpg Library patrons Chad and Brian are using the Oculus to experience YouTube 360, roller coasters rides, and play “Rec Room.” Individuals and groups of up to five may call the library to make an appointment for their own VR experience. Courtesy photos Chad says, “I was on a virtual safari in Africa, and it was like I was really there. Everything is so realistic it’s like it’s coming at you! And the roller coaster ride was a tremendous experience.” https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/08/web1_thumbnail_chad.jpg Chad says, “I was on a virtual safari in Africa, and it was like I was really there. Everything is so realistic it’s like it’s coming at you! And the roller coaster ride was a tremendous experience.” Courtesy photos