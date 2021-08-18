Mums, white asters and produce at Wednesday market

Those early hallmarks of fall — mums and asters — debut this week at the Wednesday afternoon Fayette County Farmers Market.

These potted flowers join the seasonal line of produce being offered for sale by our farmer vendors. As of press time, two farmer vendors have indicated they will be selling today.

This venue, located in the TSC parking lot on Columbus Avenue in Washington C.H., runs from 3 to 6 p.m. and is without any market-sponsored electronic processing and is therefore a cash-only market. The vendors stating they plan on attending today (other vendors come as well) and the items they expect to bring include:

King Farms (Jeff King): green beans, super sweet yellow corn, tomatoes and cherry tomatoes.

Bridgeview Gardens (Hunter and Lorelle Rohrer, 740-505-5125): melons, cucumbers, tomatoes, green beans, sweet potatoes, white potatoes, squash and zucchini, bell peppers, jalapenos, potted mums and asters, and homemade bread, cinnamon rolls.

