What’s happening at Carnegie Library?

Summer was a blast at Carnegie Public Library with readers and adventures of all kind. It was terrific to see so many familiar faces — for us, there is nothing quite like talking about books!

Coming up, September is “Library Card Sign-up” month. This is a time when the American Library Association (ALA) and libraries nationwide join together to remind parents, caregivers and students that signing up for a library card is the first step towards academic achievement and lifelong learning.

Getting a library card is easy and free. Children aged 5 and up can get their first card with parent/guardian permission.

Adults are invited to sign up for a library card, e-resource card (for online use only), or a Teacher’s card — useful for educators borrowing multiple items.

With the library’s membership in the SEO Library Consortium and the rich resources provided by the State Library of Ohio, the possibilities are limitless! Back-to-school is a perfect time to sign up.

Virtual Reality experience at the library: On Tuesday, Aug. 17 and Thursday, Aug. 19, immerse yourself in virtual reality: Play games, enjoy entertainment, and experience live events. Groups of up to 5 people can reserve a VR session using our two Oculus Headsets. Library staff will provide training to get you started. Call the Children’s Department at 740-335-2540, ext. 17, to reserve your virtual experience.

“Roses are red, violets are blue, when I want words that rhyme, and I don’t know what to do!” Wednesday, Aug. 18 is Bad Poetry Day. Children and Teens and invited to participate in the library’s “Bad Poetry” contest. Submit your poems by Tuesday, Aug. 17, so we can share your work and select a winning “worst” poem.

Storytime is on hiatus for the month of August. Be ready to join us again in September with “Bonnie’s Books” in Jeffersonville on Tuesdays and “Hello, Friends!” in Washington Court House on Thursdays.

Coming up: Don’t miss the 5th Annual Fayette Farm Bureau’s “Farm to Fork Dinner” at Hiser Farms in Milledgeville. This year, proceeds will benefit the Fayette County Dolly Parton Imagination Library. The program now serves over 750 children here in Fayette County.

This event will feature musical entertainment, a celebrity chef competition, and a meal of locally raised meats and homemade desserts. Tickets are available for purchase from the Fayette Farm Bureau Office, United Way, Weade Law Office, Carnegie Public Library, and online with Eventbrite.

Do you know about the Dolly Parton Imagination Library? The Dolly Parton Imagination Library (DPIL) literacy program will provide an age appropriate book once a month for all children from birth to a child’s 5th birthday. If a child is registered at birth, by their 5th birthday, the child would own 60 books in his or her personal library!

You can register your child online at imaginationlibrary.com, or by picking up a paper application at the Carnegie Public Library, Help Me Grow, Fayette County Health Department, Pregnancy Life Center, Early Head Start, or United Way of Fayette County. The program is made possible thanks to a partnership with United Way of Fayette County and Carnegie Public Library. All books are free and you can register today!

Our online resources are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week! Information about all of our resources can be found on the Library’s website, www.cplwcho.org, or by calling the Washington Court House Library at 740-335-2540. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram @cplwcho.

