Cool and refreshing Blueberry Cloud Pie

Hello! This week’s recipe is a sure-fire summer dessert. It’s easy, and no need to heat up the oven. It has a light flavor and is cool and refreshing.

When I first made this pie, I served it to my husband and he said, “It’s, okay, just not a favorite one” as he asked for another piece. I really enjoyed it. Light and refreshing that’s perfect for the ending of a meal on a hot summer day.

Blueberry Cloud Pie

-1, 1/4 cups miniature marshmallows

-3 tablespoons butter, cubed

-2, 1/2 cups crisp rice cereal

-1 package (3 ounces) berry blue gelatin

-1/2 cup boiling water

-1/2 cup cold water

-2 cups heavy whipping cream

-5 tablespoons confectioners’ sugar

-Additional blueberries for garnish

Directions

In a large pan, combine marshmallows and butter then cook and stir over medium heat until marshmallows are melted. Stir in cereal. With greased hands, press onto the bottom and up the side of a greased 9-inch pie plate, set aside.

In a large bowl, dissolve gelatin in boiling water, stir in cold water. Refrigerate until partially set about 1 hour.

In a small bowl, beat cream until it begins to thicken. Add sugar and beat until soft peaks form.

Fold berries and 3 cups whipped cream into gelatin mixture. Pour into crust. Refrigerate pie and remaining whipped cream for up to 4 hours.

Garnish with reserved cream and additional blueberries. Enjoy!

