Thomas couple celebrates 50 years of marriage

Norman H. and Sherry Zimmerman Thomas were united in marriage on Dec. 19, 1970 by the Rev. Richard Lawhun in the Jeffersonville Church of Christ. They have lived in this community their entire life and recently retired from farming.

Norman and Sherry met at Miami Trace High School when Norman escorted Sherry in the FFA Queen Contest. They had their first date at a Baptist Youth Fellowship meeting and have remained active in church all their married life.

Norman and Sherry are the proud parents of three children, David (Sue) Thomas, Kristi (Chris) Paine and Becky (Luke Schulte). They have been blessed with wonderful grandchildren, Devan and Delaney Thomas, Ellie, Ben and Ana Schulte and Clare Paine and two step-grandchildren Mitchell and Macy Creamer.

In addition to take care of their family, Sherry served on the Miami Trace School Board for 18 years. Then in 1998 Norman and Sherry joined their daughter Becky to start The Olde Farmstead in the mall at Fairfield Commons. Through their 50 years of marriage they have seen many changes and experienced many challenges but have found God to be faithful through them all.

Now that they have retired, they are looking forward to spending more time with their grandkids.

A family celebration is planned for later.

