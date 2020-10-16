Country Cooking with Lou Ann: Taco Salad

Hello! This week’s recipe I first tasted at a family reunion many years ago. For some reason, I always associate it with fall and football games.

I try to get my family to eat healthy as much as possible, and sometimes I have to sneak it in on them. This is one of those recipes.

It always gets very favorable “MMM’s,” “WOW’s,” and “I can’t believe that’s a salad” reviews.

I like to pair it with Garlic rolls. This can easily be halved to serve fewer people.

When I take this dish somewhere, I separate the hamburger, dressing and salt mixture in separate containers, then mix it together right before dinner is served and always add the tortilla chips last. That way, it’s fresh and crisp.

Taco Salad

-2 tomatoes, diced

-1 onion, diced

-1 head of lettuce

-8 oz shredded cheese

-1 cup of Country French dressing

-1 lb cooked hamburger, drained (I use 96 percent lean)

-1 teaspoon salt

-1 teaspoon garlic powder

-1 teaspoon chili powder

-1 (16oz) can of Kidney beans (drained and rinsed)

-2 cups crushed tortilla chips

First, mix salt, garlic powder and chili powder together and set aside.

Second, mix tomatoes, onion, lettuce, cheese, hamburger and kidney beans together in a large salad bowl.

Next, stir in Country French dressing and sprinkle the salt mixture over the top. Stir well.

Last, top with the crushed tortilla chips. Enjoy!

