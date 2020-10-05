What’s happening at Carnegie Library?

We have had such beautiful weather for our library families! “Hello Friends!” storytime takes place each Thursday at 11 a.m. in the library garden (weather permitting.) Join us for books, rhymes, songs, games, and other fun. Last week, the children made fresh butter to accompany dairy-themed stories and activities.

When we meet in the library garden, attendees observe social distancing, and bring a blanket or chairs to relax and enjoy the program! Afterward, all are welcome into the library to let your little ones browse for books to borrow. Additionally, an online, interactive storytime is posted each Thursday to the library’s Facebook page.

We will continue “Bonnie’s Books”, and other virtual favorites, and add “Mother Goose Jam,” and an at-home STEAM craft or project every Tuesday at 11 a.m. Check it out! Have you watched Carnegie Library on YouTube? Check out our channel for educational, information-filled, and entertaining videos featuring books, interviews, activities, and more! Search Carnegie Public Library, Washington Court House, Ohio, or follow the link from our website, cplwcho.org.

Take advantage of Curbside service! Pick-up of library materials takes place Monday – Friday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Requests for library materials can be placed through our online catalog at www.cplwcho.org, through the SEO Libraries app, or by calling the library at 740-335-2540. Users requesting items online or through the app will need their library card number and PIN. Please contact the library if you require assistance.

When your materials are available for pick-up, library staff will notify you. Jeffersonville patrons can use their cards to request items for pickup in WCH. Would you like to pick-up, but are not sure what you want to read or watch? Call the library and staff members will help create a “bundle” of books and other items just for you! Or, submit a request through the library’s “Dear Carol” reader’s advisory form at www.cplwcho.org/dearcarol.

Try ebooks! Browse, checkout, and renew ebooks and digital audiobooks from home! The Ohio Digital Library (ODL), our consortium for e-books, and digital audio and video, has more than 440,000 copies of more than 179,000 individual titles, accessible now with your library card! Don’t have a library card? Go to www.cplwcho.org/ecard and complete the form. Library staff will email you a library card number and PIN.

E-Resource cards never expire, and are valid for online circulation only. Once you have your card, if you wish to borrow physical materials as well, please bring in a photo ID to gain additional borrowing privileges. If you already have a library card, you have access to all of the above-mentioned services. If you are not sure of your PIN, or have lost your card, please submit a query through the “Contact Us” option on the library’s web site.

Our online resources are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week! Information about all of our resources can be found on the library’s website, www.cplwcho.org, or by calling the Washington Court House Library at 740-335-2540. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram @cplwcho.