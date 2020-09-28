What’s happening at Carnegie Library?

Adults — are you looking for a creative way to welcome autumn? Stop by the library this week and pick up a free “Take & Make Craft: Fall Leaf Garland!”

We have the templates and supplies ready. Grab a kit and you do the rest! Check out the library’s Facebook page for a tutorial! While supplies last!

Throughout the month of September, the Central Ohio Alzheimer’s Association is hosting free virtual programs for Carnegie Library patrons and the Fayette County community! Coming up on Tuesday, Sept. 29 at 10 a.m.: 10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s. Then, on that same day at 11:30 a.m.: Healthy Living for your Brain and Body. Call or stop by the library to register for this informative, free program!

Library families! Children ages 5 and under are invited to attend “Hello Friends!” storytime each Thursday at 11 a.m. online or in the library garden (weather permitting). Join us for books, rhymes, songs, games, and other fun! When we meet in the library garden, please observe social distancing and bring a blanket or chairs to relax and enjoy the program!

We will continue “Bonnie’s Books” and other virtual favorites, and add “Mother Goose Jam” and an at-home STEAM craft or project every Tuesday at 11 a.m. Check it out!

Have you watched Carnegie Library on YouTube? Check out our channel for educational, information-filled, and entertaining videos featuring books, interviews, activities and more! Search Carnegie Public Library, Washington Court House, Ohio, or follow the link from our website, cplwcho.org.

Take advantage of Curbside Service! Pick-up of library materials takes place Monday – Friday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Requests for library materials can be placed through our online catalog at www.cplwcho.org, through the SEO Libraries app, or by calling the library at 740-335-2540. Users requesting items online or through the app will need their library card number and PIN. Please contact the library if you require assistance.

When your materials are available for pick-up, library staff will notify you. Jeffersonville patrons can use their cards to request items for pickup in WCH.

Would you like to pick-up but are not sure what you want to read or watch? Call the library and staff members will help create a “bundle” of books and other items just for you! Or submit a request through the library’s “Dear Carol” reader’s advisory form at www.cplwcho.org/dearcarol.

Try ebooks! Browse, checkout and renew ebooks and digital audiobooks from home! The Ohio Digital Library (ODL), our consortium for e-books and digital audio and video, has more than 440,000 copies of more than 179,000 individual titles, accessible now with your library card!

Don’t have a library card? Go to www.cplwcho.org/ecard and complete the form. Library staff will email you a library card number and PIN. E-Resource cards never expire and are valid for online circulation only. Once you have your card, if you wish to borrow physical materials as well, please bring in a photo ID to gain additional borrowing privileges.

If you already have a library card, you have access to all of the above-mentioned services. If you are not sure of your PIN, or have lost your card, please submit a query through the “Contact Us” option on the library’s web site.

Our online resources are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week! Information about all of our resources can be found on the Library’s website, www.cplwcho.org, or by calling the Washington Court House Library at 740-335-2540. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram @cplwcho.

https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/09/web1_cpl_color_logo-3.jpg