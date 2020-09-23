What’s the secret to living to 100?

On Aug. 15, six-year resident of Court House Manor, Jane Dill, turned 100-years-old amid the COVID-19 pandemic. However, that didn’t stop her from celebrating among family during outdoor visits, and being showered with gift deliveries and cards from all who hold her dear.

One particular visitor, Matthew Barnes (age 6), made plans to learn more about Jane, his great-grandmother, during his visit and the conversation went a little like this:

Matthew: What kind of toys did you play with as a child?

Jane: I played with blocks and doll babies.

Matthew: Did you have a bathroom in your house when you were little?

Jane: No, we took a bath at the kitchen sink. We heated the water on the stove.

Matthew: Did you have electricity when you were a child?

Jane: No, there was electricity nearby but they wouldn’t bring the line to the house. We used coal lanterns. I remember studying by lantern.

Matthew: What kind of chores did you have to do when you were a child?

Jane: I had to do lots of chores. Every morning and night I had to get the milk cows from pasture, do laundry and cooking.

Matthew: What was school like when you were a child?

Jane: I went to a one room schoolhouse and used McGuffey Readers.

Matthew: What was your job when you were grown up?

Jane: I was a secretary at the Farm Bureau in Washington Court House.

Matthew: What is the best invention made in your lifetime?

Jane: The Polio Vaccine

Matthew: Did you have a car when you were a child?

Jane: We had a horse and buggy.

Matthew: What is the secret to living to be 100?

Jane: The secret is in how I was raised AND living healthy.

Jane Dill, a Court House manor resident who recently turned 100, visits with daughter, Carolyn, son-in-law, John, and great-grandson, Matthew. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/09/web1_Jane-Dill-1.jpg Jane Dill, a Court House manor resident who recently turned 100, visits with daughter, Carolyn, son-in-law, John, and great-grandson, Matthew. Courtesy photo

