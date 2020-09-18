Country Cooking with Lou Ann: Pumpkin Dip

Hello! This week’s recipe I have made so often.
As soon as I feel the crisp air or start seeing the pumpkins in the fields (or stores), I’m ready to make this dip.
I sometimes just bring this in to work with me for a quick easy treat. It seems it’s always a welcomed distraction to a busy workday.
This is one of those recipes that tastes like you “fussed” over it, but it’s quick and simple.
Pumpkin Dip
-1 large can of pumpkin
-4 cups of confectioners’ sugar
-2 (8 oz) packages of cream cheese (softened)
-4 tspn. of Cinnamon
-2 tspn. of ginger
-1/2 tspn. nutmeg
-1 small pumpkin, cut the top off and clean out the seeds
-apple slices and ginger snaps
First, in a large bowl combine all the above ingredients and mix well with a mixer. Then chill.
When you are ready to serve, pour the pumpkin mixture in the pumpkin and use the top of the pumpkin as a lid.
I usually serve this on a platter with apple slices and ginger snaps around it. It makes a pretty display on your table.
Enjoy!