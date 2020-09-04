What’s happening at Carnegie Library?

Library families! Children ages 5 and under are invited to attend “Hello Friends!” storytime each Thursday at 11 a.m. either online or in the library garden (weather permitting).

Join us for books, rhymes, songs, games and other fun! When we meet in the library garden, please observe social distancing and bring a blanket or chairs to relax and enjoy the program!

We will continue “Bonnie’s Books,” and other virtual favorites, and add “Mother Goose Jam,” and an at-home STEAM craft or project every Tuesday at 11 a.m. Check it out!

Also in September, go back to school with the library! A library card is your child’s ticket to academic achievement – for all ages!

This time of year, Carnegie Public Library joins with our local educators to make sure that every student has the most important school supply of all – a free library card. Library cards offer endless access to quality virtual materials, available from home!

Our library offers access to important educational resources like our online book and e-book catalogs and content, online homework databases, and college and career testing resources. Stop by the library to get your card, or sign up online at www.cplwcho.org.

The library offers free library apps for reading and requesting materials, as well as educational databases for all Ohioans including primary and secondary resources, STEM resources and foreign language learning.

Parents and educators — sign-up for newsletters featuring Library Resources and Events, and Reading Lists for Teachers, Parents & Students. Educators wishing to have a card for professional use may apply for a Teacher Card. This card will allow educators to request and check out more items for classroom use. Get your card today!

Take advantage of Curbside Service! Pick-up of library materials takes place Monday – Friday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Requests for library materials can be placed through our online catalog at www.cplwcho.org, through the SEO Libraries app, or by calling the library at 740-335-2540.

Users requesting items online or through the app will need their library card number and PIN. Please contact the library if you require assistance. When your materials are available for pick-up, library staff will notify you. Jeffersonville patrons can use their cards to request items for pickup in WCH.

Would you like to pick-up but are not sure what you want to read or watch? Call the library, and staff members will help create a “bundle” of books and other items just for you! Or submit a request through the library’s “Dear Carol” reader’s advisory form at www.cplwcho.org/dearcarol.

Try ebooks! Browse, checkout and renew ebooks and digital audiobooks from home! The Ohio Digital Library (ODL), our consortium for e-books and digital audio and video, has more than 440,000 copies of more than 179,000 individual titles, accessible now with your library card!

Don’t have a library card? Go to www.cplwcho.org/ecard and complete the form. Library staff will email you a library card number and PIN. E-Resource cards never expire, and are valid for online circulation only. Once you have your card, if you wish to borrow physical materials as well, please bring in a photo ID to gain additional borrowing privileges.

If you already have a library card, you have access to all of the above-mentioned services. If you are not sure of your PIN, or have lost your card, please submit a query through the “Contact Us” option on the library’s web site.

The library’s Guiding Ohio Online Tech Tutor is available during library hours listed above, or by appointment. Message us on Facebook, the library’s website, or email kcottrill@seolibraries.org, and she will get back with you as soon as possible.

Our online resources are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week! Information about all of our resources can be found on the library’s website, www.cplwcho.org, or by calling the Washington Court House Library at 740-335-2540. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram @cplwcho.

