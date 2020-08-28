Country Cooking with Lou Ann: Peanut Butter Fudge Cake

Hello! This week’s recipe is another old recipe that was given to me many years ago by a lady from where I grew up — Adelphi.

The peanut butter and chocolate are always a great combination, and then it’s topped with a fudge icing.

This cake is so very rich that it’s best served with some ice cream. If you have a sweet tooth like I have, this will take care of it.

Peanut Butter Fudge Cake

-1 cup butter

-1/4 cup of cocoa

-1 cup water

-1/2 cup buttermilk

-2 eggs, well beaten

-2 cups sugar

-2 cups flour

-1 tsp. Baking Soda

-1 tsp. Vanilla

-1, 1/2 cups peanut butter

-1, 1/2 Tbsp. melted butter

-1/2 cup Butter

-1/4 cup cocoa

-6 Tbsp. Buttermilk

-1 lb. Powdered sugar

-1 tsp. vanilla

First, preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit.

In a saucepan, combine the following: 1 cup butter, 1/4 cup cocoa, 1 cup water, 1/2 cup buttermilk. Cook over low heat until mixture just begins to bubble. Cool slightly.

Next, in a large mixing bowl mix 2 eggs, 2 cups sugar, 2 cups flour, 1 teaspoon baking soda, 1 teaspoon vanilla. Now stir in the saucepan ingredients. Mix well with mixer.

Once mixed, pour into a well-greased 9-by-13 inch baking pan and bake for 25 minutes or until center is set.

Mix peanut butter and 1, 1/2 tablespoons melted butter in a bowl (I put this in a microwaveable dish and microwave until it’s easier to spread, just a few seconds). Then spread over the baked but cooled cake.

In a microwaveable bowl, combine 1/2 butter, 1/4 cup cocoa and 6 tablespoons buttermilk. Microwave just until butter is melted and stir in powdered sugar and 1 teaspoon vanilla, then pour over peanut butter mixture. Enjoy!

