What’s happening at Carnegie Libary?

The library is on a roll!

On Saturday, Aug. 15 at 11 a.m., join Carnegie Public Library for a Bike Parade at the “Feast & Shop, Shop Hop” event in downtown Washington Court House!

Hosted by Main Street Fayette, this event features food trucks and your favorite downtown shopping. Children of all ages are invited to join the parade on bike, board, or wagon — wheels of any kind!

Decorate your bikes or other mode transport for the parade around downtown and win fabulous prizes! Meet before 11 a.m. at the gazebo on the Court House lawn. Social distancing will be observed, and please wear a mask. See you downtown!

Take advantage of Curbside Service! Pick-up of library materials takes place Monday – Friday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Requests for library materials can be placed through our online catalog at www.cplwcho.org, through the SEO Libraries app, or by calling the library at 740-335-2540.

Users requesting items online or through the app will need their library card number and PIN. Please contact the library if you require assistance. Statewide delivery service has resumed! Items you requested prior to March have begun to arrive and new requests will be filled in the upcoming weeks. When your materials are available for pick-up, library staff will notify you.

Jeffersonville patrons can use their cards to request items for pickup in WCH. Would you like to pick-up, but are not sure what you want to read or watch? Call the library and staff members will help create a “bundle” of books and other items just for you! Or, submit a request through the library’s “Dear Carol” reader’s advisory form at www.cplwcho.org/dearcarol.

Try ebooks! Browse, checkout, and renew ebooks and digital audiobooks from home! The Ohio Digital Library (ODL), our consortium for e-books, and digital audio and video, has more than 440,000 copies of more than 179,000 individual titles, accessible now with your library card!

Don’t have a library card? Go to www.cplwcho.org/ecard, and complete the form. Library staff will email you a library card number and PIN. E-Resource cards never expire, and are valid for online circulation only. Once you have you card, if you wish to borrow physical materials as well, please bring in a photo ID to gain additional borrowing privileges.

If you already have a library card, you have access to all of the above-mentioned services. If you are not sure of your PIN, or have lost your card, please submit a query through the “Contact Us” option on the library’s web site.

The library’s Guiding Ohio Online Tech Tutor is available during library hours listed above, or by appointment. Message us on Facebook, the library’s website, or email kcottrill@seolibraries.org, and she will get back with you as soon as possible.

Our online resources are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week! Information about all of our resources can be found on the Library’s website, www.cplwcho.org, or by calling the Washington Court House Library at 740-335-2540. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram @cplwcho.