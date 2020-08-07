Country Cooking with Lou Ann: Cheese Cake

Hello! This week’s recipe is an all-time favorite of mine and my son, Dustin.

It’s actually from the late 50’s to early 60’s. When my Mom made this, I just couldn’t wait until it had “set up” and got firm for me to eat.

Eventually, she had to teach me how to make it. I wrote down the recipe to keep it although she had it memorized.

When I made this for my son, it was his all time favorite. He would always ask for it for his “Birthday Cake.”

I made it often. I still make this for his birthday, and it always brings a smile of warm fond memories like it does for me.

It don’t last long, and with it’s light cool texture, it’s a wonderful summertime dessert.

Cheese Cake

-3 oz jello (Any flavor. My favorite is orange, and Dustin’s favorite is Black Cherry)

-1 can of Pet or Carnation brand Milk (these seems to “whip up” the best. This must be cold, I usually put it in the fridge overnight).

-8 oz cream cheese (room temperature)

-1/2 cup sugar

-1/2 cup boiling water, set aside to cool just a bit.

Crust

-1 pkg graham crackers (or 2 cups graham cracker crumbs)

-1/2 cup sugar

-3/4 stick butter

First, melt the butter then mix it well with the graham cracker crumbs and sugar. Press into a 9-by-13 inch pan. Make sure to set aside a little of the graham cracker mixture to sprinkle on top!

Next, mix jello in hot water, stir until melted.

Beat the cold canned milk until it fluffs up like cool whip. There shouldn’t be any “air holes.” Just keep beating — it takes about 3-to-5 minutes depending on your mixer.

Once fluffed, slowly add sugar and drizzle in the still-warm jello. Keep beating until well mixed.

Next is the cream cheese. You can mash this with a fork or cut it up and drop in small chunks while beating the milk mixture.

Finally, pour the mixture over the graham cracker crust, and sprinkle a little of the graham cracker mixture over the top.

Immediately refrigerate for at least three hours. It will set up and get firm. Enjoy!

