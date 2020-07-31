What’s happening at Carnegie Library?

On Thursday, July 30, Fayette County was designated as a Public Health Risk Level 2 (orange) by the Ohio Department of Health.

Our library reopened to the public in June, with guidance from Fayette County Public Health and Ohio Library Council. With this same guidance at this time, Carnegie Public Library will remain open at reduced hours, and will continue to offer curbside service and online programming.

As we have throughout the pandemic, we will continue to adapt and communicate our plans as needed. The library will also continue using the greatest amount of recommended precaution by requiring library staff members to wear masks, quarantining materials for at least 72 hours before returning them to circulation, disinfecting high touch surfaces hourly, and maintaining a limited building capacity.

We also ask that patrons observe social distancing, and that children under 13 years of age are accompanied by a parent or guardian during this time. Also, the library encourages patrons to wear masks as a courtesy to others, and in compliance with Governor DeWine’s request.

Library hours are as follows: Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., and Friday 2 p.m. – 6 p.m. The library has designated Wednesday hours for at-risk and senior community members.

Curbside service will continue Monday – Friday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

We appreciate your patience and support during this time. Also, at this time, public meeting room use and in-person library programming have not yet resumed. However, the library continues many virtual and live programs through Facebook and YouTube. Check us out online!

Take advantage of Curbside Service! Pick-up of library materials takes place Monday – Friday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Requests for library materials can be placed through our online catalog at www.cplwcho.org, through the SEO Libraries app, or by calling the library at 740-335-2540.

Users requesting items online or through the app will need their library card number and PIN. Please contact the library if you require assistance.

Statewide delivery service has resumed! Items you requested prior to March have begun to arrive and new requests will be filled in the upcoming weeks. When your materials are available for pick-up, library staff will notify you.

Jeffersonville patrons can use their cards to request items for pickup in WCH. Would you like to pick-up, but are not sure what you want to read or watch? Call the library and staff members will help create a “bundle” of books and other items just for you! Or, submit a request through the library’s “Dear Carol” reader’s advisory form at www.cplwcho.org/dearcarol.

Try ebooks! Browse, checkout, and renew ebooks and digital audiobooks from home! The Ohio Digital Library (ODL), our consortium for e-books, and digital audio and video, has more than 440,000 copies of more than 179,000 individual titles, accessible now with your library card!

Don’t have a library card? Go to www.cplwcho.org/ecard, and complete the form. Library staff will email you a library card number and PIN. E-Resource cards never expire, and are valid for online circulation only. Once you have you card, if you wish to borrow physical materials as well, please bring in a photo ID to gain additional borrowing privileges.

If you already have a library card, you have access to all of the above-mentioned services. If you are not sure of your PIN, or have lost your card, please submit a query through the “Contact Us” option on the library’s web site.

The library’s Guiding Ohio Online Tech Tutor is available during library hours listed above, or by appointment. Message us on Facebook, the library’s website, or email kcottrill@seolibraries.org, and she will get back with you as soon as possible.

Our online resources are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week! Information about all of our resources can be found on the Library’s website, www.cplwcho.org, or by calling the Washington Court House Library at 740-335-2540. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram @cplwcho.

