Country Cooking with Lou Ann: Chocolate Zucchini Bread

Hello! As I got up this morning to start my day and headed for the kitchen for that warm eye opening coffee, I stopped in my dining room, and I was looking at my garden in the back yard.
I saw several blooms on my zucchini. Looks like it’s going to be a bumper crop of those this year.
Before I could even get my coffee, I was plotting on what to do with them, and I found myself looking for a recipe to share with you all.
I make this Chocolate Zucchini bread often, and I usually share it with my coworkers. They can’t believe it’s good for you by the way it tastes.
I have altered the recipe to keep it healthy, and I usually make it in muffin form. It’s so good with that morning coffee.
This recipe makes several muffins, and you can freeze them if you want. I sometimes double the batch and give away part of them and freeze the rest.
Chocolate Zucchini Bread
-3 cups flour
-3 cups sugar
-1/2 cup baking cocoa
-1, 1/2 tsp. baking powder
-1, 1/2 tsp. baking soda
-1 tsp. salt
-1, 1/2 tsp. cinnamon
-4 eggs
-1, 1/2 cups unsweetened applesauce
-1, 1/2 tsp. vanilla extract
-1, 1/2 tsp. almond extract
-4 cups shredded zucchini
-1/2 cup raisins (optional)
First, in a large bowl combine all the above ingredients. Mix well. (I usually use a mixer)
Next, pour into 3 greased and floured 8-by-4-by-2 inch loaf pans or fill muffin tins with paper lines 2/3 full.
Bake at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for 55 to 60 minutes for the loaves or until toothpick inserted near the center comes out clean. If you are baking in muffin tins — about 20 minutes.
Let cool and enjoy!