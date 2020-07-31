Country Cooking with Lou Ann: Chocolate Zucchini Bread

Hello! As I got up this morning to start my day and headed for the kitchen for that warm eye opening coffee, I stopped in my dining room, and I was looking at my garden in the back yard.

I saw several blooms on my zucchini. Looks like it’s going to be a bumper crop of those this year.

Before I could even get my coffee, I was plotting on what to do with them, and I found myself looking for a recipe to share with you all.

I make this Chocolate Zucchini bread often, and I usually share it with my coworkers. They can’t believe it’s good for you by the way it tastes.

I have altered the recipe to keep it healthy, and I usually make it in muffin form. It’s so good with that morning coffee.

This recipe makes several muffins, and you can freeze them if you want. I sometimes double the batch and give away part of them and freeze the rest.

Chocolate Zucchini Bread

-3 cups flour

-3 cups sugar

-1/2 cup baking cocoa

-1, 1/2 tsp. baking powder

-1, 1/2 tsp. baking soda

-1 tsp. salt

-1, 1/2 tsp. cinnamon

-4 eggs

-1, 1/2 cups unsweetened applesauce

-1, 1/2 tsp. vanilla extract

-1, 1/2 tsp. almond extract

-4 cups shredded zucchini

-1/2 cup raisins (optional)

First, in a large bowl combine all the above ingredients. Mix well. (I usually use a mixer)

Next, pour into 3 greased and floured 8-by-4-by-2 inch loaf pans or fill muffin tins with paper lines 2/3 full.

Bake at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for 55 to 60 minutes for the loaves or until toothpick inserted near the center comes out clean. If you are baking in muffin tins — about 20 minutes.

Let cool and enjoy!

Lou Ann Thompson https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/07/web1_LouAnn-front-2-1-3.jpg Lou Ann Thompson Record-Herald file photo