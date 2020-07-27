What’s happening at Carnegie Library?

Sometimes we read to escape — where do you like to go?

Currently, I am visiting Paris, France. More specifically, I am enjoying time on the “Island of Impressionists,” or Chatou, one of the towns by the River Seine where Impressionist painters gathered to paint and relax. It is the summer of 1880, and Pierre-Auguste Renoir has just begun painting “Luncheon of the Boating Party,” an ambitious work that came to be one of Renoir’s largest and most critically acclaimed pieces.

A departure from the usual Impressionistic subject matter, yet still embracing the movement’s short, visible brush strokes and novel approach to color, “Luncheon of the Boating Party” was celebrated at its salon debut in 1882. It was a risk.

Renoir was determined to challenge the movement in both subject matter and technique by painting a group of friends on a terrace overlooking the Seine. This assemblage of Renoir’s friends was said to depict an enjoyable glimpse of “la vie modern.” While painting ” en plein air” was a hallmark of the Impressionist painters, the scale and complexity of Renoir’s undertaking created many challenges to adequately and vibrantly recreate the quality and dimension of light and life at play on the terrace, that summer afternoon.

Idyllic, the inspiration for and process of painting the “Luncheon of the Boating Party” by Pierre-Auguste Renoir is presented beautifully by author Susan Vreeland in her historic novel of the same title. Most of Vreeland’s fictional work pays homage to famous painters.

She has also written The Girl in Hyacinth Blue, the tale of an imaginary painting by Johannes Vermeer, and Lissette’s List, featuring artists Camille Pissaro, Paul Cezzane, and Marc Chagall.

Escape is rewarding in Vreeland’s novels. She describes atmosphere, context, process, and soul- lifting you from where you are and open doors to infinite paths, pictures and places to explore.

