Country Cooking with Lou Ann: Chocolate Cookie Sheet Cake

Hello! This week’s recipe will take you back many years.
I think we all have made this one a few times. It always turns out fast, and it’s so good.
I love the fact you can put the icing on it as soon as it comes out of the oven, and it just melts in to make it wonderful.
I have always turned to this cake recipe when I wanted a quick dessert with very little time to make it, not to mention it has ingredients that is on hand in many kitchens. I hope this one brings back some good memories for you.
I would also like to take a moment to say a special “thank you” to Ruthann Thompson who sent me a card telling me a very heartwarming story of one of my recipes. It made my day.
Chocolate Cookie Sheet Cake
-2 cups of flour
-2 cups of sugar
-1/2 tsp. salt
First, mix flour, sugar and salt in a bowl and set aside.
-1 stick margarine
-1/2 cup shortening
-1 cup water
-3 TBSP cocoa
Put margarine, shortening, water and cocoa in a pan and bring to a boil and
pour over the flour and sugar mixture. Mix well.
-2 eggs well beaten
-1 tsp. baking soda
-1/2 cup buttermilk
-1 tsp. vanilla
Mix eggs, soda, buttermilk and vanilla well, and add to the mixture you set aside.
Next, pour mixture into a greased 15-by-10-by-1 inch cookie sheet. Bake at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for 50 minutes.
Frosting:
-1 stick of margarine
-3 TBSP Cocoa
-1/3 cup milk
You can put this all in a microwave until butter is melted. Then add 2 cups powdered sugar and 1 tsp. vanilla.
Pour over cake as soon as it comes out of the oven. Enjoy!