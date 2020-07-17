Country Cooking with Lou Ann: Chocolate Cookie Sheet Cake

Hello! This week’s recipe will take you back many years.

I think we all have made this one a few times. It always turns out fast, and it’s so good.

I love the fact you can put the icing on it as soon as it comes out of the oven, and it just melts in to make it wonderful.

I have always turned to this cake recipe when I wanted a quick dessert with very little time to make it, not to mention it has ingredients that is on hand in many kitchens. I hope this one brings back some good memories for you.

I would also like to take a moment to say a special “thank you” to Ruthann Thompson who sent me a card telling me a very heartwarming story of one of my recipes. It made my day.

Chocolate Cookie Sheet Cake

-2 cups of flour

-2 cups of sugar

-1/2 tsp. salt

First, mix flour, sugar and salt in a bowl and set aside.

-1 stick margarine

-1/2 cup shortening

-1 cup water

-3 TBSP cocoa

Put margarine, shortening, water and cocoa in a pan and bring to a boil and

pour over the flour and sugar mixture. Mix well.

-2 eggs well beaten

-1 tsp. baking soda

-1/2 cup buttermilk

-1 tsp. vanilla

Mix eggs, soda, buttermilk and vanilla well, and add to the mixture you set aside.

Next, pour mixture into a greased 15-by-10-by-1 inch cookie sheet. Bake at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for 50 minutes.

Frosting:

-1 stick of margarine

-3 TBSP Cocoa

-1/3 cup milk

You can put this all in a microwave until butter is melted. Then add 2 cups powdered sugar and 1 tsp. vanilla.

Pour over cake as soon as it comes out of the oven. Enjoy!

