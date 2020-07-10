Country Cooking with Lou Ann: Chicken Zucchini Casserole

Hello! Yes, here’s another zucchini recipe.

I made this recipe for dinner a while back, and it became an instant hit. We really like this one.

I haven’t had any fresh zucchini from my garden yet, so I used the shredded frozen zucchini I had in my freezer. When you thaw out the frozen zucchini, it will separate the water in the zucchini. I put liquid from the zucchini in this casserole dish.

It turned out delicious. It’s another easy meal, and I served it with just some cole slaw.

Chicken Zucchini Casserole

-1 package (6 oz) Stuffing mix

-3/4 cup butter, melted

-3 cups diced (or shredded) zucchini

-2 cups cubed, cooked chicken breast

-1 can (10, 3/4 oz) condensed cream of chicken soup, undiluted

-1 medium carrot, shredded (this is optional, it doesn’t seem to change the taste with or without it)

-1/2 cup chopped onion

-1/2 cup sour cream

-1/2 tsp. pepper

First, in a large bowl combine stuffing mix and butter.

Then, mix all the ingredients together. After mixing, transfer to a greased 11-by-17 inch baking dish.

Bake uncovered at 350 degrees Fahrenheit until golden brown and bubbly — about 40 to 45 minutes. Enjoy!

Lou Ann Thompson https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/07/web1_LouAnn-front-2-1-1.jpg Lou Ann Thompson Record-Herald file photo