Country Cooking with Lou Ann: Zucchini Chocolate Cake

Hello! This week’s recipe just goes to show how versatile Zucchini can be.

Just don’t tell everybody how nutritious it actually is, and the fact that it is in this cake recipe.

I just love this very moist cake that is so dense and flavorful. Most people cannot believe there is Zucchini in it (I don’t tell them until after they have had a bite or two). It’s sneaking in some “good for you vegetables.”

I never put icing on it. Usually, I serve it with some ice cream.

Zucchini Chocolate Cake

-1/2 cup Margarine

-1/2 cup oil (I usually use applesauce)

-1, 3/4 cup sugar

-2 eggs

-1 tsp. Vanilla

-1/2 cup buttermilk

-2 cups finely chopped zucchini

-2, 1/2 cups flour

-1, 1/2 tsp. baking powder

-1 tsp. baking soda

-1 tsp. cinnamon

-4 Tbsp. cocoa

First, mix well and pour into a greased 13-by-11 inch baking dish.

Bake at 325 degrees Fahrenheit for 40 to 50 minutes. Enjoy!

