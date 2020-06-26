Country Cooking with Lou Ann: Zucchini Tomato Pie

Hello! Sometimes zucchini goes a little crazy in my garden, and that season is upon us.

This year in my garden I planted zucchini seeds, and I believe every seed I planted came up and is thriving.

The name of it, “Zucchini Pie,” is a little deceiving. It’s not sweet, you can put it in a pie plate, but usually I just use a 9-by-9 baking dish.

This recipe calls for zucchini and tomatoes. I usually run the zucchini through my food processor to shred it.

When it becomes more than we can eat, I typically freeze my shredded zucchini and chopped tomatoes together in a bag. Then it’s ready to go when I want to make this recipe.

This recipe has been a favorite of mine for a number of years, and I found it on the back of a Bisquick box.

I’m not always diligent about keeping Bisquick, so I did run across a recipe to make your own. I have to say, it’s not as good as the one you buy in a box, but it will work in a pinch. The recipe will follow the zucchini recipe.

Zucchini Tomato Pie

-2 cups chopped zucchini (I usually shred it)

-1 cup chopped tomato

-1/2 cup chopped onion

-1/3 cup parmesan cheese

-1, 1/2 cups milk

-3/4 cup Bisquick

-3 eggs

-1/2 tsp. salt

-1/4 tsp. pepper

First, sprinkle zucchini, tomato, onion and cheese in large pie plate or small baking dish.

Then beat remaining ingredients until smooth and pour into plate (baking dish). Bake at 400 degrees Fahrenheit for 30 minutes. Enjoy!

Recipe for Bisquick substitute

-1 cup flour

-1 tsp. baking powder

-1 tsp. salt

-3 Tbsp. shortening

Mix well. This can be used as a substitution for Bisquick in this recipe.

Lou Ann Thompson https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/06/web1_LouAnn-front-2-1-3.jpg Lou Ann Thompson Record-Herald file photo