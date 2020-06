What’s happening at Carnegie Library?

Welcome to the Carnegie Public Library! Here, creativity, exploration, and discovery are fostered alongside history, research, and leisure reading. Physical books, ebooks, audiobooks, DVDs, magazines and more are at your beck and call via curbside service, the 24/7 Ohio Digital Library, and browsing the stacks. Summer Reading for kids and adults is taking place online this year! We are unable to resume in-person program at this time, so we moved all of the fun online! Be sure to visit www.cplwcho.org for our online calendar and more!

The library’s new, temporary hours are as follows: Monday 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Wednesday, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., and Friday, 2 p.m. – 6 p.m. The library has designated Wednesday hours for at-risk and senior community members. Curbside service will continue, Monday – Friday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., until the library returns to full hours. We ask that patrons observe social distancing, and that children under 13 years of age are accompanied by a parent or guardian during this time. Also, the library encourages patrons to wear masks as a courtesy to others. The building will observe limited capacity, and utilize only the parking lot entrance off of East Street. Patrons will be asked to enter and exit via the parking lot doors.

Keep calling for Curbside Service! Pick-up of library materials takes place Monday – Friday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Requests for library materials can be placed through our online catalog at www.cplwcho.org, through the SEO Libraries app, or by calling the library at 740-335-2540. Users requesting items online or through the app will need their library card number and PIN. Please contact the library if you require assistance. Please note, statewide delivery service has not yet resumed. Requests are limited to the items in our local collection for now. When your materials are available for pick-up, library staff will notify you. Bring your ID or library card, park in our lot, and call us. A library staff member will bring your items, already checked out, to your vehicle. For now, we ask that return items continue to go into the outside book drop. At this time, pickup will only be available in Washington Court House. Jeffersonville patrons can use their cards to request items for pickup in WCH. Would you like to pick-up, but are not sure what you want to read or watch? Call the library and staff members will help create a “bundle” of books and other items just for you! Or, submit a request through the library’s “Dear Carol” reader’s advisory form at www.cplwcho.org/dearcarol.

You can continue to enjoy library programming from home! Join us on Facebook for Storytime on “Facebook Live” with Mr. Aaron and Ms. Noel. Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m. is Preschool Storytime. This program is for children 3 – 5 years old, while Thursdays are Books & Blocks, for children 1 – 3 years old. Check it out! And, each week, visit the library’s Facebook page and our new YouTube channel for fun and informative new content. You and your family will enjoy video tutorials from our Tech Tutor, “Just for Fun” short videos, and “This Really Happened” and “Tell Me Your Story” with Miz Anne! And, now, “Bonnie’s Books,” with Ms. Bonnie from the Jeffersonville Branch! Check out our online calendar for the details on cooking programs, “Move It! Move It!” active movement for children ages 3-8 and their families, “Where’s Aaron” geography challenge for children ages 5 – 12, “Nature Wednesdays,” and more!

The Ohio Digital Library (ODL), our consortium for e-books, and digital audio and video, has more than 440,000 copies of more than 179,000 individual titles, accessible now with your library card! Don’t have a library card? Go to www.cplwcho.org/ecard, and complete the form. Library staff will email you a library card number and PIN. E-Resource cards never expire, and are valid for online circulation only. After the library reopens, if you wish to borrow physical materials as well, please bring in a photo ID to gain additional borrowing privileges. If you already have a library card, you have access to all of the above-mentioned services. If you are not sure of your PIN, or have lost your card, please submit a query through the “Contact Us” option on the library’s web site.

The library’s Guiding Ohio Online Tech Tutor is available during library hours listed above, or by appointment. Message us on Facebook, the library’s website, or email kcottrill@seolibraries.org, and she will get back with you as soon as possible.

Our online resources are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week! Information about all of our resources can be found on the Library’s website, www.cplwcho.org, or by calling the Washington Court House Library at 740-335-2540. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram @cplwcho.