Country Cooking with Lou Ann: Chocolate Crunch Brownies

Hello! This recipe always gets several “can I have the recipe for this” raves. That’s the true test of a great recipe.

My husband is a brownie fanatic. He typically does not like anything fancy — just a plain brownie, but every time I make them he always enjoys these. They don’t last long!

In the summertime, he likes these with a big scoop of ice cream.

Chocolate Crunch Brownies

-1 cup butter (softened)

-2 cups sugar

-4 eggs

-6 Tbsp. cocoa

-1 cup flour

-2 tsp. vanilla

-1/2 tsp. salt

-12 oz small chocolate chips

-1 cup creamy peanut butter

-3 cups Rice Krispies cereal

-1 (7 oz) jar of marshmallow creme

First, in a mixing bowl mix together butter, sugar, eggs, cocoa, flour, vanilla and salt.

Next, spread the mixture in a greased 13-by-9 inch pan and bake at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for 25 minutes. Cool.

After the brownies have cooled, spread the marshmallow creme over them.

Melt the chocolate chips and peanut butter in a microwaveable bowl, then stir until smooth. Gently stir in Rice Krispies until completely coated. Spread over the marshmallow creme.

These are best served at room temperature, and they are easier to cut. I usually keep them in the refrigerator, and take them out about half an hour before I serve them. Enjoy!

