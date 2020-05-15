Country Cooking with Lou Ann: Frito Pie

Hello! I first tasted this delicious dish at a friend’s cookout. It was love at first bite!

It’s a fun little dish to take to cookouts, just use as a snack, or for when you are hungry and don’t want to cook a full meal. It gets rave reviews…. meaning, someone is always asking me for the recipe.

This recipe makes two pies. You can easily just half-it and only make one if you choose.

Frito Pie

-1, 1/2 cup crushed corn chips

-2 (9-inch) deep dish pie shells

– 1 (24 oz) can chili’s

-1 (4 oz) can green chili peppers

-1 jar (2, 1/2 oz) mushrooms (fresh ones if you wish)

– 1 medium onion, diced

-3/4 cup black olives

-1/2 cup chopped green olives

-1/2 cup sour cream

-1/2 cup Monterey Jack shredded cheese

-1/2 cup cheddar cheese

First, crush chips and put in the bottom of the pie crust.

Next, combine chili peppers, onions, olives and mushrooms then spread over chips in crust.

Third, spread sour cream over the top of the above mixture and top with both cheeses. Then bake at 375 degrees Fahrenheit for one hour.

Right before you serve it, you can top it with shredded lettuce and tomatoes.

Lou Ann Thompson https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/05/web1_LouAnn-front-2-1-2.jpg Lou Ann Thompson Jennifer Woods | Record-Herald file photo