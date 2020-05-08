Country Cooking with Lou Ann: Coconut Cream Pie

Hello! I always associate this recipe with a little festival that used to take place in a small town called Hallsville. It was called, “Hallsville Harness and Heritage days.”

One year, I was asked to make a dessert for the bake sale. I made a Cream Pie and donated it to the cause. I got a call late that afternoon and was asked if I could possibly make a couple more for the next day.

Yes, I could and would.

The next day, I came into the festival carrying the pies and some of the local farmers were following me up to the bake sale booth telling me they wanted a taste of a $3,000 pie.

—What?

When I got to the booth, the ladies were telling me that they have a cake auction every year and of course the local businesses bid on the “pretty cakes” and pastries, but that year my pie took the high honors.

It brought in $3,000. Imagine that — a pie that cost someone $3,000.

This has always been a fond memory and always brings a smile when I make my $3,000 Coconut Cream pie.

Coconut Cream Pie

-2, 1/2 cups milk (scald)

-4 eggs (separate and beat yolks)

-1/3 cup corn starch

-1 cup sugar

-Pinch of salt

First, mix milk, eggs, corn starch, sugar and salt well and put in microwave until thick (I usually put it in for 1-to-2 minutes at a time and watch closely).

Next, add half a stick of margarine, (1, 1/2) cups coconut. 2 teaspoons of coconut flavoring. I usually beat this for a couple of minutes with a mixer and then put in a cooled pie shell. It’s best when it’s chilled with a little cool whip on top. Enjoy!

Lou Ann Thompson https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/05/web1_LouAnn-front-2-1-1.jpg Lou Ann Thompson