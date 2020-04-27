What’s happening at Carnegie Library?

Sometimes reading can be a challenge. Changes in your time, attention, focus, health, and mental health can all impact reading habits. It may be difficult to engage or find joy in those hobbies you typically find entertaining and rewarding.

Certainly, with the current COVID-19 crisis, and all of the ripples, many of us are struggling. While this can be disheartening, there are several strategies that may help you return to reading with renewed pleasure. First, try changing formats. Every format has its merits: Physical books create a tangible connection to what you are reading, ebooks are convenient and can be modified to suit your visual preference, and audio-books allow you to multitask while you listen.

If you are typically an ebook reader, perhaps try a physical book, or vice versa. The novelty may help you to engage. Try rereading a favorite book. The book you choose could be from childhood or just last winter! If you still think back fondly on the characters, the setting, or the story – you may want to reread it. You will find comfort and maybe discover themes you had not noticed before. Reading poetry and short stories can also re-energize a reading habit.

April is National Poetry month, and while the month is nearly over, there are always poems found abundantly in books and online. Poets.org is a great place to start, with content like a “poem a day” and virtual poetry readings. And, volumes of short stories on various themes, or by a favorite author can also be inspirational. Keep trying, and do not be too hard on yourself. Some readers will plow through their to-be-read pile during this time, while others will hardly turn a page. Be kind to yourself, your love of reading will return! And, best of all, the books will always be there when you return to them.

An updated timeline with complete reopening plans is forthcoming. Like many other businesses and organizations, we await Governor DeWine’s reopening plans, as well as guidance from the Ohio Library Council, State Library of Ohio, and data presented from a new collaboration between Columbus Metropolitan Library and Battelle researchers to test virus longevity on library materials, and recommend best handling practices moving forward. Library staff and patron safety is our priority. At this time, Carnegie Public Library and Jeffersonville Library will remain closed, with tentative plans to reopen Wednesday, May 6. All due dates have been extended to Friday, May 8.

Stream storytime at home! Join us on Facebook for Storytime on “Facebook Live” with Mr. Aaron and Ms. Noel. Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m. is Preschool Storytime. This program is for children 3 – 5 years old, while Thursdays are Books & Blocks, for children 1 – 3 years old. Check it out! And, each week, visit the library’s Facebook page and our new YouTube channel for fun and informative new content. You and your family will enjoy video tutorials from our Tech Tutor, “Just for Fun” short videos, and “This Really Happened” and “Tell Me Your Story” with Miz Anne! For even more free, virtual library programs, the State Library of Ohio has created a calendar of online library events from across the state at https://library.ohio.gov/public-covid19-programs/.

Looking for a good book to read? The Ohio Digital Library (ODL), our consortium for e-books, and digital audio and video, has more than 440,000 copies of more than 179,000 individual titles, accessible now with your library card! Don’t have a library card? Go to www.cplwcho.org/ecard, and complete the form. Library staff will email you a library card number and PIN. E-Resource cards never expire, and are valid for online circulation only. After the library reopens, if you wish to borrow physical materials as well, please bring in a photo ID to gain additional borrowing privileges. If you already have a library card, you have access to all of the above-mentioned services. If you are not sure of your PIN, or have lost your card, please submit a query through the “Contact Us” option on the library’s web site.

Are you new to using e-books and online databases? The library’s Guiding Ohio Online Tech Tutor is still available to answer your questions! Message us on Facebook, the library’s website, or email kcottrill@seolibraries.org, and she will get back with you as soon as possible.

Finally, if you manage a “Little Free Library” and are in need of books, the library is here to help. Let us know what you need, where you are, and how to contact you. We’ll make arrangements to get your little library re-stocked in no time.

Our doors may be closed, but we are “here” to help! Our online resources are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week! Information about all of our resources can be found on the library’s website, www.cplwcho.org, or by calling the Washington Court House Library at 740-335-2540. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram @cplwcho.