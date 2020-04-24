Country Cooking with Lou Ann: Sausage and egg casserole

Hello!
Even though you would think of it as a breakfast casserole, I first tasted this delicious dish at my mom’s Sunday Dinner. My sister-in-law made it.
It’s very good, and we all loved it. Sometimes we have this for breakfast and sometimes I make it for supper. It’s just that good. I view this as comfort food.
Sausage and egg casserole
-6 slices of buttered bread cubed and placed in the bottom of a 9 x 13 greased dish.
-1 lb of sausage (browned and crumbled), cool slightly (I usually use turkey breakfast sausage)
-6 eggs lightly beaten
-2 cups of milk
-1, 1/2 cups shredded cheddar cheese
-1 teaspoon salt
-1/2 teaspoon pepper
First, mix eggs, milk, sausage, cheddar cheese, salt and pepper. Pour over buttered bread. Then Chill overnight (if I’m in a hurry, it goes straight to the oven). Bake at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for 45 minutes.
Enjoy!