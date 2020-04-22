What’s happening at Carnegie Library?

National Library Week is April 19-25 and during this week, Carnegie Public Library invites all community members to find the library from any location by visiting it’s website.

First sponsored in 1958, National Library Week is a national observance sponsored by the American Library Association (ALA) and libraries of all types across the country each April.

The Carnegie website, www.cplwcho.org, allows access to virtual services and resources. While the library’s physical spaces may be temporarily closed due to COVID-19, the public can discover ebooks, movies, online story-times and much more—all from home.

Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, libraries of all types are continuing to make a difference in people’s lives by providing electronic learning resources, Tech Tutor help, remote library card sign-up, free Wi-Fi and more.

National Library Week is a time to highlight the valuable role libraries, librarians and library workers play in transforming lives and strengthening communities. Appreciation and support for the local library can be shown by visiting the website, following the library on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter @cplwcho, and by using the hashtag #NationalLibraryWeek.

These are great tools to share how the library is being utilized during this time.

Carnegie Public Library and Jeffersonville Library will remain closed, with tentative plans to reopen Monday, May 4. All due dates have been extended to Friday, May 8. In the meantime, visit the library on YouTube and Facebook for Storytime with Mr. Aaron and Ms. Noel along with informative video features from library staff and our knowledgeable “Tech Tutor.”

For even more virtual library programs, the State Library of Ohio has created a calendar of online library events from across the state at www.library.ohio.gov/public-covid19-programs/.

The doors may be closed, but we are “here” to help. Our online resources are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Information about all the resources can be found on the Library’s website, www.cplwcho.org, or by calling the Washington Court House Library at 740-335-2540.