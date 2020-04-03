What’s happening at Carnegie Library?

Stream storytime at home! Join us on Facebook for Storytime on “Facebook Live” with Mr. Aaron and Ms. Noel. Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m. is Preschool Storytime. This program is for children 3 – 5 years old, while Thursdays are Books & Blocks, for children 1 – 3 years old. Check it out! For even more free, virtual library programs, the State Library of Ohio has created a calendar of online library events from across the state at https://library.ohio.gov/public-covid19-programs/.

Carnegie Public Library and Jeffersonville Library will remain closed, with tentative plans to reopen Monday, May 4. All due dates have been extended to Friday, May 8.

Looking for a good book to read? The Ohio Digital Library (ODL), our consortium for e-books, and digital audio and video, has more than 440,000 copies of more than 179,000 individual titles, accessible now with your library card! Don’t have a library card? Go to www.cplwcho.org/ecard, and complete the form. Library staff will email you a library card number and PIN. E-Resource cards never expire, and are valid for online circulation only. After the library reopens, if you wish to borrow physical materials as well, please bring in a photo i.d. to gain additional borrowing privileges. If you already have a library card, you have access to all of the above-mentioned services. If you are not sure of your PIN, or have lost your card, please submit a query through the “Contact Us” option on the library’s web site.

Are you new to using e-books and online databases? The library’s Guiding Ohio Online Tech Tutor is still available to answer your questions! Message us on Facebook, the library’s website, or email kcottrill@seolibraries.org, and she will get back with you as soon as possible.

Finally, if you manage a “Little Free Library” and are in need of books, the library is here to help. Let us know what you need, where you are, and how to contact you. We’ll make arrangements to get your little library re-stocked in no time.

Our doors may be closed, but we are “here” to help! Our online resources are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week! Information about all of our resources can be found on the library’s website, www.cplwcho.org, or by calling the Washington Court House Library at 740-335-2540. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram @cplwcho.