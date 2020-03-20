Moores celebrate 50th anniversary

On Saturday, March 21, 1970 in a small private ceremony at the Jeffersonville Church of Christ, Patricia (Patty) Ratliff, of Jeffersonville, married Robert (Bob) Moore of Noblesville, Ind.

Bob and Patty met because their families ran field trial dogs. They are the parents of Jason and Jud Moore, five grandchildren; Jacob, Jorja and Jaxon, of Delavan, Wisc., and Hunter and Liam, of Grove City. Their hobbies are traveling, raising and racing their field trial dogs, and especially spending time and dinners with family and friends.

They have visited all 50 states. Bob has driven a car in 49 states and a dog sled in Alaska. He retired in 2008 as warehouse foreman after 38 years with Land O’Lakes in Washington Court House. Patty has been a finance coordinator with YUSA for 27 years.

A reservation for over 70 family and friends aboard the BB Riverboat Admiral Dinner Cruise in Newport, Ky. was postponed and will cruise later this summer to celebrate. Their motto is, “Live Well, Laugh Often and Love Much.”

Patty and Bob Moore https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/03/web1_img089.jpg Patty and Bob Moore Courtesy photo