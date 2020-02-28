What’s happening at Carnegie Library?

Carnegie Public Library presents: Voices from Our Community. In the spirit of innovation, inspiration, and entrepreneurship, Carnegie Public Library continues this thought provoking and inspiring discussion series featuring big ideas from our small town. The featured speakers at the next ‘Voices’ program are Dr. Lee Schrader and Brad Adams from the Fayette Regional Humane Society. Dr. Schrader will discuss the new programs at the FRHS, and plans for future growth. Brad Adams will share some of his most interesting experiences in Humane Law Enforcement. This event takes place upstairs at the library on Friday, March 13 at 7 p.m. Refreshments will be served and doors open at 6:30 p.m. This is a free but ticketed event. Please contact the library at cplwcho@gmail.com, or call 740-335-2540 ext. 11 to reserve your tickets.

The 2020 Census will take place in just a few weeks! Carnegie Public Library is here to help. By April 1, every home will receive an invitation to participate in the 2020 Census. You can respond online, by phone, or by mail. In mid-March, households will begin receiving official Census Bureau mail with detailed information on how to respond to the 2020 Census. At the library, you can access the internet from one of our public computers to submit your response. Your response is important! A fair, accurate, complete count help cities, counties, and states receive appropriate funding and economic opportunities! Looking for work? Each Saturday between now and April 1, a representative from the U.S. Census will hold walk-in hours from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. for applicants seeking employment with the 2020 Census.

Doing your own taxes? State and federal tax forms are now available, in limited quantity, at the library. Both the IRS and the Ohio Department of Taxation have information-rich, up-to-date websites for consumer questions related to filing, forms, deadlines, and identity theft. Visit www.irs.gov or tax.ohio.gov for forms, instructions, and more.

In Washington Court House: On Monday, March 2 at 4:30 p.m., kids in grades 2 and up are invited to “Scratch Club!” Using the “Scratch” coding website, you can play games, design apps and animations, and share with your friends. Beginning and experienced coders welcome! Both Tuesdays and Thursdays each week at 10:30 a.m. are for Books & Blocks! Children ages 1 – 3 years old will read, sing, play, and make a craft! Each week features a new theme and siblings are welcome. On Thursday, March 5 at 4:30 p.m., children ages 12 and up are invited to our “Reader’s Club!” If you want to read, we are here to help. Read quietly, read aloud, or let us read to you!

In Jeffersonville: Join us for Toddler Time! Tuesdays at 11 a.m., little ones are invited to listen to stories, play instruments, create crafts, and socialize with other little friends at Toddler Time! Each week is a new theme! Tuesday, March 3 features Dr. Seuss! Then, on Wednesday, March 4 at 4:30 p.m., children of all ages are invited to create “Fluttering Butterflies” for the 2020 Southern State Community College Art Show at the Fayette Campus on Wednesday, April 15 from 4:30 – 6:30 p.m.

Information about all of our programs can be found on the library’s website, www.cplwcho.org, or by calling the Washington Court House Library at 740-335-2540 and the Jeffersonville Library at 740-426-9292. All programs are FREE, unless otherwise noted. Check us out on Facebook; follow us on Twitter @cplwcho.