What’s happening at Carnegie Library?

Coming up in February, the library is excited to host the second-annual Adult Spelling Bee! Practice your spelling skills now, and compete for the title of reigning spelling champion of Fayette County! The date for this verbose venture is Feb. 14 at 6 p.m. at the new Capuana’s Courtview Delicatessen! Then, on Saturday, Feb. 22 at 12:30 p.m., Dusty Ruth, an investigator for the Bigfoot Research Organization (BFRO,) will answer questions, display casts and photographic evidence, and play audio samples supporting the existence of sasquatch! This program is recommended for interested teens and adults, and will take place in the library meeting room.

Tax season is upon us! Carnegie Public Library will soon host free tax preparation with AARP Tax Aide. Trained volunteers are able to prepare most simple returns. Please bring: 2019 tax return, a photo i.d. and social security card, W2 forms from all employers, all form 1099s, detailed list of charitable deductions, medical expenses, evidence of mortgage interest payments and real estate taxes, documentation of child care expenses, other applicable documents, and a check if you would like your tax return to be direct deposited. Schedule forthcoming! If you would like to volunteer to be an AARP Tax Aide preparer, please contact Sarah Nichols at 740-335-2540. Training is free, adults of any age can serve with AARP Tax Aide, and volunteers are IRS certified.

Doing your own taxes? State and federal tax forms will soon be available, in limited quantity, at the library. For many years, the library has participated in Tax Form Distribution Programs. In the past, the library received many copies of tax forms, schedules, and instructions. In recent years, the federal and state governments, in an effort to reduce waste and encourage electronic filing, have reduced the amount of tax products mailed to individuals and tax form outlets such as the library. Both federal and state governments report that more than 90% of tax returns are now filed online! We still receive forms, just not as many as we once did. Once forms have arrived, library patrons and community members can stop by to pick up forms or use our public internet computers to print forms and schedules, at a minimal cost. Both the IRS and the Ohio Department of Taxation have information-rich, up-to-date websites for consumer questions related to filing, forms, deadlines, and identity theft. Visit www.irs.gov or tax.ohio.gov for forms, instructions, and more.

In Washington Court House: Both Tuesdays and Thursdays each week at 10:30 a.m. are for Books & Blocks! Children ages 1 – 3 years old will read, sing, play, and make a craft! Each week features a new theme and siblings are welcome. On Tuesday, Jan. 21 at 4:30 p.m., children ages 6-12 are invited to “Lego Club,” where we will work together to build the White House! The next session of Little Scientists will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 22 at 11 a.m. Children ages 3-6 will conduct experiments and join in play with a STEM theme! Then, on Thursday, Jan. 23 at 4:30 p.m., children ages 12 and up are invited to our new “Reader’s Club!” If you want to read, we are here to help. Read quietly, read aloud, or let us read to you! The next “Kids Uke Club” will take place on Monday, Jan. 27 at 5 p.m. Children in grades 2 and up are invited to learn how to play, or perfect their ukulele skills with Aaron!

In Jeffersonville: Join us for Toddler Time! Tuesdays at 11 a.m., little ones are invited to listen to stories, play instruments, create crafts, and socialize with other little friends at Toddler Time! Coming up, Toddler Time on Tuesday, Jan. 21, we will read “The Mitten!” Then, on Wednesday, Jan. 22 at 4:30 p.m., all ages are invited to a “make & take” story tin! Join the “Knifty Knitters” on Wednesday, Jan. 29 at 3 p.m. This group meets monthly for fun, fellowship, and knitting and crocheting for a good cause! Members make caps for newborn babies and those undergoing chemo. All are welcome!

Information about all of our programs can be found on the library’s website, www.cplwcho.org, or by calling the Washington Court House Library at 740-335-2540 and the Jeffersonville Library at 740-426-9292. All programs are FREE, unless otherwise noted. Check us out on Facebook; follow us on Twitter @cplwcho.