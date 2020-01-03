What’s happening at Carnegie Library?

Coming up in February, the Carnegie Public Library is excited to host the second-annual Adult Spelling Bee! Practice your spelling skills now, and compete for the title of reigning spelling champion of Fayette County! The date for this verbose venture is Feb. 14. The time and location is yet to be announced.

Then, on Saturday, Feb. 22 at 12:30 p.m., Dusty Ruth, an investigator for the Bigfoot Research Organization (BFRO), will answer questions, display casts and photographic evidence, and play audio samples supporting the existence of Sasquatch! This program is recommended for interested teens and adults, and will take place in the library meeting room.

In Washington Court House: The next “Kids Uke Club” will take place on Monday, Jan. 6 at 5 p.m. Children in grades 2 and up are invited to learn how to play, or perfect their ukulele skills with Aaron! In the New Year, Preschool Storytime will now be Preschool Music Makers and Little Scientists! The first session of Music Makers will take place on Tuesday, Jan. 7 at 10:30 a.m. Children ages 1-6 will sing, dance, rhyme, and play instruments! These tools are great for introducing language to children in a fun way.

Tuesdays and Thursdays at 10:30 a.m. are both now Books & Blocks for children ages 1 – 3 years old. Each week features a new theme! Siblings are welcome. On Thursday, Jan. 9 at 4:30 p.m., children ages 12 and up are invited to our new “Reader’s Club!” If you want to read, we are here to help. Read quietly, read aloud, or let us read to you! Then, the first session of Little Scientists will take place on Saturday, Jan. 18 at 11 a.m. Children ages 3-6 will conduct experiments and join in play with a STEM theme!

In Jeffersonville: Join us for Toddler Time! Tuesdays at 11 a.m., little ones are invited to listen to stories, play instruments, create crafts, and socialize with other little friends at Toddler Time! Coming up, Toddler Time on Tuesday, Jan. 7, we will read about snowflakes! On Wednesday, Jan. 15 at 4:30 p.m., children ages 3-14 are invited to make a snowman door hanger with us! Then, on Wednesday, Jan. 22 at 4:30 p.m. all ages are invited to a “make & take” story tin!

Information about all of our programs can be found on the library’s website, www.cplwcho.org, or by calling the Washington Court House Library at 740-335-2540 and the Jeffersonville Library at 740-426-9292. All programs are FREE, unless otherwise noted. Check us out on Facebook; follow us on Twitter @cplwcho.