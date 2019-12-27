What’s happening at Carnegie Library?

Farewell, 2019! With another year nearly “in the books,” we take time to reflect on favorite programs, books and media. At the library, we prepare reports, celebrate successes, and discuss goals for the New Year. Attendance for the nearly 600 programs this year at Carnegie Public Library and Jeffersonville Branch Library exceeded 10,000 Fayette County residents and our neighbors!

The Children’s Department and Jeffersonville Branch Library visited Washington City Schools, Miami Trace Schools, Headstart in Washington Court House and Jeffersonville, Rock-a-Bye, and Grace Preschool. Between our two Fayette County locations, we offered three storytimes each week, and numerous craft and educational programs throughout the year. Kids, tweens, and teens enjoyed after school programs like Uke Club, Healthy Snacks with OSU Extension Office, Code Club, and Lego Club.

During the summer, children and families toured Fayette County, gardened with Master Gardeners, adventured at Discovery Camp with Fayette Soil & Water and Fayette County Farm Bureau, and more. Adults enjoyed local tours and educational opportunities with Curious Minds, benefitted from free tax preparation by AARP Tax Aide, participated in our first Adult Spelling Bee, found bargains at the Scarecrow Book Sale, heard from local entrepreneur Kyler Kelley, and most recently enjoyed a Christmas music performance and sing-along.

Of course, there are the books, magazines, and movies we shared too! More than 100,000 items cross our desks each year. In 2019, books like Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens, Educated by Tara Westover, The Reckoning by John Grisham, and The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up: The Japanese Art of Decluttering and Organizing by Marie Kondo passed through most often. Favorite DVDs from our shelves included Avengers, The Hunger Games, Jumanji, Jurassic World, Aquaman, and fan-favorite Hallmark movies. Circulation of digital titles through the Ohio Digital Library continues to grow, now averaging close to 2,000 items each month. With all of this at your fingertips – programs, clubs, technology, books, and movies – what more could you want? Voracious readers and movie fans know every book, magazine, streaming service, and subscription adds up. Make 2020 a year to invest in yourself. If you have not used your library card this year, or even several before that, stop in! Our staff will gladly update you on current collections, services, databases, and apps.

Both locations will close at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 31, and remain closed through Wednesday, Jan. 1 for the New Year’s holiday. Both locations will reopen at 10 a.m. on Thursday, January 2. Carnegie Public Library in Washington Court House and Jeffersonville Branch Library have a lot in store for 2020! Take a look at the library’s website, sign up for our newsletters, or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter to stay up-to-date!

In Washington Court House: The next “Kids Uke Club” will take place on Monday, Jan. 6 at 5 p.m. Children in grades 2 and up are invited to learn how to play, or perfect their ukulele skills with Aaron! Storytimes are on hiatus for the holidays. In the New Year, Preschool Storytime will now be Preschool Music Makers and Little Scientists! The first session of Music Makers will take place on Tuesday, Jan. 7 at 10:30 a.m. Children ages 1-6 will sing, dance, rhyme, and play instruments! These tools are great for introducing language to children in a fun way. Then, the first session of Little Scientists will take place on Saturday, Jan. 18 at 11 a.m. Children ages 3-6 will conduct experiments and join in play with a STEM theme! Now, Tuesdays and Thursdays are both Books & Blocks, for children ages 1 – 3 years old. Each week features a new theme! Siblings are welcome. Books and Blocks will resume on Thursday, Jan. 9 at 10:30 a.m.

In Jeffersonville: Join us for Toddler Time! Tuesdays at 11 a.m., little ones are invited to listen to stories, play instruments, create crafts, and socialize with other little friends at Toddler Time! Coming up, Toddler Time on Tuesday, Jan. 7, we will read about snowflakes!

Information about all of our programs can be found on the library’s website, www.cplwcho.org, or by calling the Washington Court House Library at 740-335-2540 and the Jeffersonville Library at 740-426-9292. All programs are FREE, unless otherwise noted. Check us out on Facebook; follow us on Twitter @cplwcho.