What’s happening at Carnegie Library?

On Monday, Dec. 23 from 4 p.m. -5:30 p.m., the community is invited to enjoy and sing holiday songs along with our staff on the second floor of the library! Acoustic guitar and vocals will be performed by Don Bailey and Gary Huffman. All are welcome for this delightful and uplifting Christmas program!

Now through December 23, children of all ages are invited to stop by Children’s Department at Carnegie Public Library in Washington Court House and design, create, and then take home the perfect Christmas card for your family member or friend! Also, the library has a special North Pole mailbox for letters to Santa Claus! If you have any last minute requests, drop them off, or use one of our “official” forms! Be sure to tell the big guy just how nice you have been this year!

Both library locations will be closed on Tuesday, Dec. 24 and Wednesday, Dec. 25 to celebrate the Christmas holiday. Both locations will reopen at 10 a.m., on Thursday, Dec. 26. The following week, both locations will close at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 31 and remain closed through Wednesday, Jan. 1 for the New Year’s holiday. Both locations will reopen at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 2. Carnegie Public Library in Washington Court House and Jeffersonville Branch Library have a lot in store for 2020! Take a look at the library’s website, sign up for our newsletters, or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter to stay up-to-date!

In Washington Court House: The next “Kids Uke Club” will take place on Monday, Jan. 6 at 5 p.m. Children in grades 2 and up are invited to learn how to play, or perfect their ukulele skills with Aaron! Storytimes are on hiatus for the holidays. In the New Year, Preschool Storytime will be Preschool Music Makers! The first session will take place on Tuesday, Jan. 7 at 10:30 a.m. Children ages 1-6 will sing, dance, rhyme, and play instruments! These tools are great for introducing language to children in a fun way. As always, Thursdays are for Books & Blocks, for children ages 1 – 3 years old. Each week features a new theme! Siblings are welcome. Books and Blocks will resume on Thursday, Jan. 9 at 10:30 a.m.

In Jeffersonville: Join us for Toddler Time! Tuesdays at 11 a.m., little ones are invited to listen to stories, play instruments, create crafts, and socialize with other little friends at Toddler Time!

Information about all of our programs can be found on the library’s website, www.cplwcho.org, or by calling the Washington Court House Library at 740-335-2540 and the Jeffersonville Library at 740-426-9292. All programs are FREE, unless otherwise noted. Check us out on Facebook; follow us on Twitter @cplwcho.