What’s happening at Carnegie Library?

December 16-23, children of all ages are invited to stop by Children’s Department at Carnegie Public Library in Washington Court and design, create, and then take home the perfect Christmas card for your family member or friend! Also, the library has a special North Pole mailbox for letters to Santa Claus! If you have any last minute requests, drop them off, or use one of our “official” forms! Be sure to tell the big guy just how nice you have been this year!

On Monday, Dec. 23, from 4 p.m. -5:30 p.m., the community is invited to enjoy and sing holiday songs along with our staff on the second floor of the library! Acoustic guitar and vocals will be performed by Don Bailey and Gary Huffman. All are welcome!

In Washington Court House: Join Ms. Noel and Mr. Aaron for stories, songs, and activities this fall! Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m. is Preschool Storytime. This program is for children 3 – 5 years old, while Thursdays are Books & Blocks, for children 1 – 3 years old. Each week features a new theme! Siblings are welcome at either session.

In Jeffersonville: Join us for Toddler Time! Tuesdays at 11 a.m., little ones are invited to listen to stories, play instruments, create crafts, and socialize with other little friends at Toddler Time! The “Knifty Knitters” will meet on Wednesday, Dec. 18 at 3 p.m. This group meets monthly for fun, fellowship, and knitting and crocheting for a good cause! Members make caps for newborn babies and those undergoing chemo. All are welcome!

Information about all of our programs can be found on the library’s website, www.cplwcho.org, or by calling the Washington Court House Library at 740-335-2540 and the Jeffersonville Library at 740-426-9292. All programs are FREE, unless otherwise noted. Check us out on Facebook; follow us on Twitter @cplwcho.