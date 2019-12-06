What’s happening at Carnegie Library?

This week, join us for a very special event on Thursday, Dec. 12 at 5:30 p.m. The community is invited to an evening program at Carnegie Public Library featuring bestselling author and Fayette County native, Margaret Peterson Haddix. She will discuss her newest books Remarkables and The Strangers ( Greystone Secrets #1), answer questions from the audience, and sign copies of her books, available for purchase from Books n’ More of Wilmington, Ohio. If you have not attended before, please consider doing so. Margaret is a compelling speaker whose enthusiasm for reading and writing inspires children and adults alike! If arriving at or after 6 p.m., please use the parking lot entrance only.

Census 2020 Job Fair: On Thursday, Dec. 12 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m., a representative from the United States Census Bureau will be at the library, assisting applicants who would like to work for the 2020 Census. Census takers will receive great pay, paid training, and benefit from flexible hours. Stop by!

The Ohio Digital Library, your resource for free e-books, audio books, digital magazines, and more, circulated more than 5 million items so far this year – more than 18,000 of those items were checked out by Carnegie Public Library cardholders! If you have not downloaded Libby, you’re missing out. This free app, when paired with your library card, gives you access to millions of books. All reading levels, topics, and types are just a click away!

In Washington Court House: Join Ms. Noel and Mr. Aaron for stories, songs, and activities this fall! Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m. is Preschool Storytime. This program is for children 3 – 5 years old, while Thursdays are Books & Blocks, for children 1 – 3 years old. Each week features a new theme! Siblings are welcome at either session.

The next “Kids Uke Club” will take place on Monday, Dec. 16 at 5 p.m. Children in grades 2 and up are invited to learn how to play, or perfect their ukulele skills with Aaron.

In Jeffersonville: Join us for Toddler Time! Tuesdays at 11 a.m., little ones are invited to listen to stories, play instruments, create crafts, and socialize with other little friends at Toddler Time! Thursday, Dec. 12 from 4:30 p.m.- 5:30 p.m. children ages 4-14 are invited to make “No-Bake Christmas Treats!” Make and take delicious thumbprint cookies and enjoy Rice Krispie treats! Coming up, “Knifty Knitters” will meet on Wednesday, Dec. 18 at 3 p.m. This group meets monthly for fun, fellowship, and knitting and crocheting for a good cause! Members make caps for newborn babies and those undergoing chemo. All are welcome!

Information about all of our programs can be found on the library’s website, www.cplwcho.org, or by calling the Washington Court House Library at 740-335-2540 and the Jeffersonville Library at 740-426-9292. All programs are FREE, unless otherwise noted. Check us out on Facebook; follow us on Twitter @cplwcho.