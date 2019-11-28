What’s happening at Carnegie Library?

Carnegie Library is grateful for this community of readers, information seekers, researchers, and technology enthusiasts! Public libraries in 2019 are many things. In particular, we are a resource and a point of access. We are fortunate to serve many facets of Fayette County – sometimes for a lifetime, sometimes a season.

It is an honor to serve readers who have known and used this library throughout each chapter of their lives, and some for generations. It is an honor, as well, to serve patrons whose needs are ephemeral, like the job seeker, or the information consumer. I am grateful, too, for whom we have within these walls. As library leader Timothy Healy stated, “The most important asset of any library goes home at night—the library staff.” Our most valuable resource is the devoted staff whose heart and soul are entwined with the checkouts and sign-ups, reader’s advisory and information guidance. Thank you, Fayette County, for letting us serve you!

On Thursday, Dec. 5, Carnegie Public Library and Jeffersonville Branch Library will close at 4 p.m. for the annual Christmas Party. Carnegie Public Library will reopen at 10 a.m. the following day, and Jeffersonville at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 10. Also on Thursday, Dec. 5 at 6 p.m., join Carnegie Library for “Polar Express Pajama Stortyime” at Court House Manor! Bring your little ones, comfy in their Christmas pajamas, to listen carefully to the popular Christmas story that encourages belief, The Polar Express! Hot chocolate, milk & cookies will be provided. All aboard the Polar Express will be sent home with a FREE art project!

Coming up, on Thursday, Dec. 12 at 5:30 p.m., join us in welcoming New York Times bestselling author Margaret Peterson Haddix to Carnegie Library! Margaret will talk about her newest books, Remarkables and The Strangers (Greystone Secrets #1), answer questions from the audience, and sign copies of her books, available for purchase from Books n’ More. If arriving after 6 p.m., use the parking lot entrance only.

In Washington Court House: Join Ms. Noel and Mr. Aaron for stories, songs, and activities this fall! Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m. is Preschool Storytime. This program is for children 3 – 5 years old, while Thursdays are Books & Blocks, for children 1 – 3 years old. Each week features a new theme! Siblings are welcome at either session. The next “Kids Uke Club” will take place on Monday, Dec. 2 at 5 p.m. Children in grades 2 and up are invited to learn how to play, or perfect their ukulele skills with Aaron. Then, on Wednesday, Dec. 4 at 4 p.m., children of all ages are invited to an after school movie: Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch! Watch on the “big screen” in our meeting room!

In Jeffersonville: Join us for Toddler Time! Tuesdays at 11 a.m., little ones are invited to listen to stories, play instruments, create crafts, and socialize with other little friends at Toddler Time! Coming up, on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 4:30-5:30 p.m. stop in for “Christmas Crafternoon” where kids ages 4-18 are invited to make a Christmas-themed craft!

Information about all of our programs can be found on the library’s website, www.cplwcho.org, or by calling the Washington Court House Library at 740-335-2540 and the Jeffersonville Library at 740-426-9292. All programs are FREE, unless otherwise noted. Check us out on Facebook; follow us on Twitter @cplwcho.