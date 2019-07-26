What’s happening at Carnegie Library?

We have nearly reached the end of Library League, Summer 2019! Adults have until July 31 to turn in entry forms for our weekly drawings. Children can turn in completed reading challenges and collect prizes until school begins. This summer, more than 500 Fayette County children challenged themselves to read in June and July. In June alone, Carnegie Library and Jeffersonville Branch Library checked out nearly 13,000 books, magazines, movies and more!

Each month, the number of ebooks our library circulates through the Ohio Digital Library increases. Currently, ebooks account for 13% of our total circulation. If you have yet to use our digital collection, delay no more. Whether you try streaming audio for your commute, digital magazines for your poolside browsing, or ebooks from your favorite author while in a waiting room, Libby and the SEO Libraries App make each a breeze to borrow, use, and return. Ask us how!

This week, on Tuesday, July 30 at 11 a.m., children ages 0-5 are invited to “Party in the Park” at the Eyman Park Shelter House. This celebration marks the end of Library League, Summer 2019, and the beginning of the Dolly Parton Imagination Library (DPIL)! Enjoy a number of activities including face painting, games, and crafts. Hot dogs, chips, cookies and drinks will be served for families and children 5 and younger. Mr. Bug-a-Boo, a balloon artist, will be making out-of-this-world balloon hats for all the kids! Older siblings are welcome to attend. DPIL provides a free book each month to children from birth until age 5. Parents must fill out a registration form to enroll their children. Each book has been carefully selected by literacy specialists for age appropriate themes. If a child begins the program at birth, by the time they reach their 5th birthday, they will have a 60 book library of their own! DPIL is made possible by United Way of Fayette County and generous local donations. Governor DeWine and Ohio’s first lady, Fran DeWine, enthusiastically endorse this program. So much so, matching funds will be provided to each Ohio county participating in DPIL!

Join Carnegie Public Library at Art on the Square! On Saturday, Aug. 10 from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., artists will create paintings to be displayed in historic downtown Washington Court House! Observe artists while they paint, visit with artisans, or watch a glassblowing demonstration by Neusole Glassworks of Cincinnati from 1 p.m.- 6 p.m. You don’t have to travel to Venice to observe this breathtaking process! The glass artists will discuss what they are doing as they are working, and answer questions during and after the demo. Join us for this very special event!

In Washington Court House: Code Club and Storytime are on hiatus for August! But, children in grades 1-6 are invited to a “Salsa Party!” Create and enjoy delicious salsa, and tend the library garden on Tuesday, Aug. 6 at 11 a.m.

In Jeffersonville: As always, Tuesdays at 11 a.m., little ones are invited to listen to stories, play instruments, create crafts and socialize with other little friends at Toddler Time! On Wednesday, July 31 at 3 p.m., the “Knifty Knitters” group will meet at the library for fun, fellowship, knitting and crocheting for a good cause. Members make caps for newborn babies and those undergoing chemo. All are welcome!

Information about all of our programs can be found on the library’s website, www.cplwcho.org, or by calling the Washington Court House Library at 740-335-2540 and the Jeffersonville Library at 740-426-9292. All programs are FREE, unless otherwise noted. Check us out on Facebook; follow us on Twitter @cplwcho.