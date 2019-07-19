What’s happening at Carnegie Library?

Join Carnegie Public Library at Art on the Square! On Saturday, Aug. 10 from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., artists will create paintings to be displayed in historic downtown Washington Court House! Observe artists while they paint, visit with artisans, or watch a glassblowing demonstration by Neusole Glassworks of Cincinnati from 1 p.m.- 6 p.m. You don’t have to travel to Venice to observe this breathtaking process! The glass artists will discuss what they are doing as they are working, and answer questions during and after the demo. Join us for this very special event!

Beat the heat and join us in the cool air conditioned library meeting room on Wednesday, July 24 at 1 p.m. for an old-school movie favorite – “Flight of the Navigator!” This 1986 Disney adventure tells the story of 12-year-old David who lives with his family in Florida. David awakens in the forest near his home to find eight years have passed. His family is overjoyed to have him back, but just as perplexed as he is by the fact that he hasn’t aged. A NASA scientist discovers a UFO nearby, David gets the chance to unravel the mystery and recover the life he lost. Movies are free and open to children and families of all ages!

Techy teens and tweens: Have you heard about “Code Club?” The library is looking for coders (and non-coders) in grades 7-12. Coders will meet Mondays at 11 a.m. through July 29 to learn how to make games, apps, websites and animations! “Code Club” is relaxed, so come when you can and learn at your own pace. Computer space is limited, so bring your own computer if you can! Coming up, teens are invited to “Animation with Alex.” Shawnee State student Alex Matthews-Tobin will show you how to create your own animations. Be sure to bring a laptop and be ready to show off your skills! Meet at the library on Monday, July 22 and Tuesday, July 23 at 1 p.m. This program is for teens in grades 7-12 and requires registration.

In Washington Court House: Storytime is a blast! Join Ms. Noel and Mr. Aaron for out-of-this-world themed stories, songs, and activities in July! Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m. is Preschool Storytime. This program is for children 3 – 5 years old, while Thursdays are Books & Blocks, for children 1 – 3 years old. Each week features a new theme! Siblings are welcome at either session. Also, each Tuesday at 11:15 a.m., the library will host ‘Books & Babies!’ ‘Books & Babies’ is a 15-minute session specifically created for our youngest patrons to look at board books, do finger plays, bounce on laps and explore. This early literacy time will introduce your baby to the library and the world of books! Thursday, July 25 at 4 p.m., play “Galactic Games” with us! Play board games or use the Wii with us!

In Jeffersonville: As always, Tuesdays at 11 a.m., little ones are invited to listen to stories, play instruments, create crafts, and socialize with other little friends at Toddler Time! On Thursday, July 25 at 11 a.m., children ages 6-18 are invited to make “Gravity Art” at the library! Coming up on Wednesday, July 31 at 3 p.m., the “Knifty Knitters” group will meet at the library for fun, fellowship, knitting and crocheting for a good cause. Members make caps for newborn babies and those undergoing chemo. All are welcome!

Information about all of our programs can be found on the library’s website, www.cplwcho.org, or by calling the Washington Court House Library at 740-335-2540 and the Jeffersonville Library at 740-426-9292. All programs are FREE, unless otherwise noted. Check us out on Facebook; follow us on Twitter @cplwcho.