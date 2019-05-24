What’s happening at Carnegie Library?

We are happy to announce the new SEO Libraries App in the Google Play and Apple stores at Carnegie Public Library! The app is synchronized with the Ohio Digital Library, making digital content available for searching, managing holds, and checkouts and downloading content within the app. Users can link accounts with family members, view account profile information, set app preferences and fully manage library holds. Best of all, with the “Digital Barcode” feature, your smartphone becomes your library card. This new app will replace Bookmyne and serves as a one-stop-shop for library account management and access. Download today!

Summer is here! Add reading to your summer bucket list and use the library to borrow free books, magazines, audiobooks, DVDs and more. And, the library calendar is bursting at the seams with fun family events in June and July! Stop by the library or visit us on the web for a newsletter and calendar of events.

In Washington Court House: Continuing on Tuesday, the library in Washington Court House has a new storytime program for you! Preschool aged storytime participants are invited to join us each week in May as we explore “Smart Start with Money!” This collaboration with the Fayette County’s Ohio State Extension Office will help provide preschoolers with valuable lessons about money. Children ages 3-5 years old will read, play and have their first lessons in financial literacy. Tuesday, May 28, the final in this series will feature “Saving Money,” where patience is rewarded! All sessions begin at 10:30 a.m. We hope that you will join us for the fun and informative month of programming!

Techy teens and tweens: Have you heard about “Code Club?” The library is looking for coders (and non-coders) in grades 7-12. Coders will meet Mondays at 11 a.m. June 3– July 29 to learn how to make games, apps, websites and animations! “Code Club” is relaxed, so come when you can and learn at your own pace. Computer space is limited, so bring your own computer if you can! At 2 p.m. that same day, kids in grades 3-6 are invited to “Lego Mindstorms Coding.” Program the elephant and robot we’ve built!

In Jeffersonville: As always, Tuesdays at 11 a.m. little ones are invited to listen to stories, play instruments, create crafts and socialize with other little friends at Toddler Time. Wednesday, May 29 at 11 a.m., join Sarah Sowell from the OSU Extension Office for “Healthy Eating!” Make and enjoy healthy snacks for all ages! Also on Wednesday, May 29 at 3 p.m., Jeffersonville’s “Knifty Knitters” group will meet at the library for fun, fellowship, knitting and crocheting for a good cause. Members make caps for newborn babies and those undergoing chemo. All are welcome! Monday, June 3 at 11 a.m., children ages 3-18 are invited to decorate “Cosmic Cupcakes” at the Jeffersonville Branch library! Also at 11 a.m. that same day, kids ages 7-18 can make “Alien Ooze!”

Information about all of our programs can be found on the library’s website, www.cplwcho.org, or by calling the Washington Court House Library at 740-335-2540 and the Jeffersonville Library at 740-426-9292. All programs are FREE, unless otherwise noted. Check us out on Facebook; follow us on Twitter @cplwcho.