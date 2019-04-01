What’s happening at Carnegie Library?

Looking for your next great read? Look no further than the Ohio Digital Library. From the hottest titles to unique selections including “Quick Listens,” “Celebrity narrators,” and “Great Audiobooks for a Family Road Trip,” there is something for everyone. Nonfiction gardening books, cozy mysteries, romance, fashion, DIY, and books for emergent readers are all at your fingertips! Use OverDrive or download the Libby App to read or listen on the go.

Adults: Join Carnegie Public Library staff for our new group: “Curious Minds!” This group is open to all ever-curious adult patrons. Meet throughout the year to tour spots in Fayette County and hold informal discussions on a variety of topics including books, movies, and more! The April meeting takes place on Wednesday, April 17 at 9 a.m. at the Fayette County Emergency Operation Center at 4087 State Route 62 N. Please call the library to register.

In Washington Court House: Welcome to storytime! Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m. is Preschool Storytime. This program is for children 3 – 5 years old, while Thursdays are Books & Blocks, for children 1 – 3 years old. Each week features a new theme! Siblings are welcome at either session. Also, each Tuesday, at 11:15 a.m. the library will host ‘Books & Babies!’ ‘Books & Babies’ is a 15-minute session specifically created for our youngest patrons to look at board books, do finger plays, bounce on laps and explore. This early literacy time will introduce your baby to the library and the world of books!

Coming up: It is almost time to plant the Carnegie Garden! Join Ohio State Extension Office Master Garden volunteers and library staff on Saturday, May 18 at 11 a.m. The garden needs plenty of helping hands, so we hope you will join us in planting, maintaining, and later harvesting from our six beautiful raised beds! Children from our Preschool Storytime and Books & Blocks will participate, as will children of all ages. Interested in getting your kids involved in the garden this summer? Stop in the children’s department and ask how!

In Jeffersonville: As always, Tuesdays at 11 a.m., little ones are invited to listen to stories, play instruments, create crafts and socialize with other little friends at Toddler Time! On Wednesday, March 27 at 3 p.m., Jeffersonville’s “Knifty Knitters” group will meet at the library for fun, fellowship, knitting and crocheting for a good cause. Members make caps for newborn babies and those undergoing chemo. All are welcome! Wednesday, April 3 from 4 p.m.-5:30 p.m. children ages 4-18 are invited to decorate their own “Emoji Cupcake!” Then, on Thursday, April 5 from 4 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. children ages 6-18 are invited to make and take your own “pet rock!”

Information about all of our programs can be found on the library’s website, www.cplwcho.org, or by calling the Washington Court House Library at 740-335-2540 and the Jeffersonville Library at 740-426-9292. All programs are FREE, unless otherwise noted. Check us out on Facebook; follow us on Twitter @cplwcho.